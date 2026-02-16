Silver rate today declines over 3% on MCX as US inflation data lifts US dollar - What should investors do?

Silver rate today: Silver price edged lower on Monday as the US dollar climbed on the back of better-than expected US inflation data.
Silver rate on MCX fell 3.3% to ₹2,36,100 per kg. Meanwhile, in international markets, Spot silver was down 0.6% at $76.92 per ounce, after a 3% rise on Friday.
The U.S. dollar index rose on Monday. The dollar index inched up 0.10% to 97, making greenback-backed bullion expensive for buyers in overseas currencies. Meanwhile, data released by the Labor Department on Friday showed that the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.2% in January, undershooting economists’ expectations of a 0.3% increase, after an unrevised 0.3% rise in December. Softer inflation readings typically bolster expectations of interest rate cuts.
On the other hand, Gold also declined today. MCX gold April contracts dropped by 0.74% to ₹1,54,743 per 10 grams. Whereas, in the international markets, Spot gold fell 0.4% to $5,020.10 per ounce by 0111 GMT after gaining 2.5% in the previous session. U.S. gold futures for April delivery lost 0.1% to $5,039.50 per ounce.
Other precious metals also fell. Spot platinum shed 0.4% to $2,054.35 per ounce, while palladium rose 0.4% to $1,692.23.
According to Gaurvav Garg, Lemonn Markets Desk, gold and silver in 2026 are witnessing a volatile corrective phase after last year’s sharp rally, though the broader multi-year bullish trend remains intact.
"MCX gold is consolidating around ₹1.55–1.58 lakh per 10g, while silver has shown sharp two-way moves near ₹2.41 lakh/kg despite being below earlier peaks. Global prices remain significantly higher year-on-year, highlighting the strength of the prior bull run. Volatility is being driven by a stronger US dollar, shifting Fed rate-cut expectations, macro data surprises, and heavy profit-booking," said Garg.
