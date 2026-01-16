Silver rate today falls over ₹4,000/kg on MCX as US dollar gains strength on strong job data

Silver rate today fell nearly 2% or ₹4,000/kg on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the early morning session on Friday, January 16, due to selling pressure and weak global cues.

MCX silver prices opened with a downside gap at ₹2,87,127 per kg and slipped to an intraday low of ₹2,85,513 per kg within minutes of the opening bell. On Thursday, MCX silver touched a new high of ₹2,92,960 per kg.

Meanwhile, on the international front, Spot silver fell 0.8% to $91.6861 per ounce, after reaching a record high of $93.57 earlier in the session.

The white metal fell today following a surge in the US dollar to a six-week peak, triggered by an unexpected decline in jobless claims. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies including the euro and yen, climbed 0.24% to 99.31, briefly touching 99.49—the strongest level since December 2.

“ The major reason for the fall in the gold and silver rates today is the US Dollar gaining strength against major global currencies. This could become possible due to the strong US unemployment data. Ease in the US-Iran tension after Donald Trump's changed stance on Iran. This ease in the geopolitical tension has hit gold and silver's demand as a safe-haven,” said Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered commodity expert.

(This is a developing story)