Silver rate today hits ₹3,00,000 mark on MCX for first time. More gains ahead?

Silver rate today: Silver price today hit a new record high of ₹3,00,000 per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Monday, January 19, on safe-haven buying amid ongoing global cues.

Silver futures for the March 2026 contract on MCX opened higher at ₹2,93,100 per kg and surged to an intraday high of ₹3,01,315 per kg, marking a new record for the metal on the exchange.

Meanwhile, on the international front, spot silver was trading 4.4% higher at $93.85 an ounce, after reaching an all-time peak of $94.08.

What's behind the rally in silver prices today? On Saturday, Trump promised to roll out a series of escalating tariffs on European allies unless the United States is permitted to purchase Greenland, intensifying the dispute over Denmark’s large Arctic territory.

On Sunday, European Union ambassadors reportedly reached a consensus to step up efforts to deter Trump from imposing these tariffs, while also preparing potential retaliatory actions if the duties are implemented, according to EU diplomats.

Trump’s latest tariff threats led U.S. stock futures and the dollar to fall, boosting investor demand for safe-haven assets such as gold, the yen, and the Swiss franc, in a widespread risk-averse market reaction.

Silver price outlook According to Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, COMEX Silver has seen a relatively sharper correction to the $89–$90 region after peaking above $93.7, reflecting short-term profit-booking following an extended rally.

“ This pullback does not signal a trend reversal. Silver continues to post strong weekly gains, supported by persistent industrial demand and chronic supply constraints. The correction has so far remained orderly, indicating that buyers continue to emerge on declines,” Ponmudi said.

Meanwhile, on MCX Silver, Ponmudi said that the white metal continues to respect its bullish channel structure after consolidation.

“ The ₹2,83,000– ₹2,80,000 zone acts as strong support, while a sustained move above ₹2,95,000 could accelerate prices toward ₹3,05,000– ₹3,20,000. Given the persistent supply gaps and rising industrial demand, the broader setup continues to favour aggressive dip-buying strategies,” he added.

On the technical outlook, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered commodity expert, said that the silver rate today has given a decisive breakout above $93 per ounce.

Gupta further explained that if the white metal price sustains above this level for a few more hours, we can expect the precious metal to touch $95 in the immediate term and $100 in the near term.