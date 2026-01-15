Silver rate today in Delhi: One kg silver worth ₹3,955 turns into ₹2,86,180 in 40 years. Details here

Silver rate today in Delhi: Silver prices have skyrocketed more than 7,135% in the last 40 years on the Indian commodity market, as investors who purchased one kilogram (kg) of the precious metal for an average annual price of ₹3,955 in 1985 ended up with massive returns, BankBazaar data shows.

As per Bullions data collected on Thursday, 15 January 2026, the spot silver price in New Delhi was at ₹286,180 per kg, compared to its 40-year-old average price level of ₹3,955 per kg.

An investor who invested ₹1 lakh to buy 25.28 kilograms of the precious white metal at an average annual price of ₹3,955 per kg back in 1985 would reap a total return of nearly ₹72.35 lakh, which includes the return on investment combined with the initial principal amount.

Silver rises after profit booking On Thursday, 15 January 2026, silver prices dropped by ₹2.5% or ₹7,217 per kg to ₹280,794 per kg in the early market session on MCX, while the commodity lost ₹2,300 per kg in the spot market in Delhi today.

The silver rates dropped on Thursday evening's market session over heavy profit booking and the dampening safe-haven demand for the precious metal amid the global market uncertainties.

However, at 10:50 p.m. (IST), the silver future rates recovered, trading 0.63% or ₹1,808 per kg higher at ₹289,819, compared to the previous market close of ₹288,011 per kg, according to MCX data.

337% returns in 5 years! Precious metal MCX silver futures surged to hit a fresh record high of ₹291,406 per kilogram on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, amid strong buying interest and looming uncertainty of investors over the US Supreme Court's ruling on President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Over the last five years, from 14 January 2021 to 14 January 2026, silver prices on India's Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) surged 337% delivering skyrocketing returns on investment for commodity market investors around the world.

For an investor who had ₹100,000 or ₹1 lakh back in 2021, that investment would now have yielded a return of ₹437,109 or more than ₹4.37 lakh in the last five years.

MCX data showed that the precious white metal was at ₹291,406 per kg as of 14 January 2026, compared to ₹66,683 per kg levels in 14 January 2021.

Over the years, the precious metal silver has reached ₹61,603 per kg on 14 January 2022, ₹61,603 per kg on the same day in 2022, ₹69,786 per kg in 2023, ₹72,627 per kg in 2024, and ₹90,556 per kg in 2025 before hitting an all-time high in January 2026.

