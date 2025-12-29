Silver rate today in India: 10 gm, 100 gm, 1 kg price in Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, other cities — 29 December 2025

Silver rate today: Extending the rally for the fifth straight session, spot silver rates today touched a new peak of $84 per ounce in the spot market. In the future market, the silver price today reached a new lifetime high of $82.615 per troy ounce. However, the precious white metal failed to sustain its higher levels and witnessed an over 8% drop in prices in both the futures and spot markets.

Silver rate today in Delhi In the physical retail market, the silver rate today in Delhi for 10 gm coins is ₹2,402. Silver rate today in Delhi for 100 gm coin is ₹24,017, whereas silver rate today in Delhi for 1 kg bar is ₹2,40,170 (source: bullions.co.in).

Silver rates today: Triggers to look at MCX Silver extended its sharp advance to ₹2,40,935 per kg, registering a steep rise of nearly ₹30,000 over the past week and scaling fresh lifetime highs in line with global cues and supply constraints. The broader rising channel continues to support the move, reinforcing the trend's strength.

Speaking on the outlook of Silver rates today, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said, “Immediate support is placed at ₹2,23,000– ₹2,20,000, which is likely to attract buying interest on any correction. A sustained hold above ₹2,40,000 could accelerate the rally toward ₹2,50,000– ₹2,60,000 in the coming months. Strong fundamentals, including rising industrial demand combined with persistent supply deficits, continue to favour a buy-on-dips approach into 2026.”

“Despite elevated volatility, the upward channel remains firmly intact. Support is seen in the $75–$72 range, while renewed strength could propel prices toward $85–$90 and beyond. Dips continue to offer accumulation opportunities within this powerful long-term bull cycle,” said Enrich Money expert.

Silver rates today in major Indian cities 1] Silver rates today in Delhi: ₹2,402 for 10 gm, ₹24,017 for 100 gm, ₹2,40,170 for 1 kg.

2] Silver rate today in Jaipur: ₹2,532 for 10 gm, ₹25,315 for 100 gm, ₹2,53,150 for 1 kg.

3] Silver rate today in Mumbai: ₹2,514 for 10 gm, ₹25,137 for 100 gm, ₹2,51,370 for 1 kg.

4] Silver rate today in Kolkata: ₹2,510 for 10 gm, ₹25,103 for 100 gm, ₹2,51,030 for 1 kg.

5] Silver rate today in Chennai: ₹2,517 for 10 gm, ₹25,174 for 100 gm, ₹2,51,740 for 1 kg.

6] Silver rate today in Bengaluru: ₹2,512 for 10 gm, ₹25,121 for 100 gm, ₹2,51,210 for 1 kg.

7] Silver rate today in Hyderabad: ₹2,514 for 10 gm, ₹25,141 for 100 gm, ₹2,51,410 for 1 kg.

8] Silver rate today in Nashik: ₹2,406 for 10 gm, ₹24,055 for 100 gm, ₹2,40,550 for 1 kg.

9] Silver rate today in Rajkot: ₹2,409 for 10 gm, ₹24,087 for 100 gm, ₹2,40,870 for 1 kg.