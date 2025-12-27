Silver rate today in India: 10 gm, 100 gm, 1 kg prices in Delhi, Jaipur, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other cities

Silver rate today: The precious white metal continues to outperform across the bullion space, surging to a fresh record high of $79.67/oz on COMEX (Mar 2026 contract), logging around 190% rise against its 52-week low of $27.545 per ounce. Likewise, silver rates on MCX touched a new peak of ₹2,39,397 per kg on Friday.

According to market experts, the silver rate today is on an uptrend due to one basic reason — a structural shift that is lifting the demand-supply constraint. They stated that such a structural shift is expected to occur and predicted silver prices to reach $ 100-per-ounce levels in the short to medium term.

Silver rate today in Delhi In the physical retail market, the silver rate today in Delhi for 10 gm coins is ₹2,401. Silver rate today in Delhi for 100 gm coin is ₹24,013, whereas silver rate today in Delhi for 1 kg bar is ₹2,40,130 (source: bullions.co.in).

Silver rates today: Triggers to look at Speaking on the rally in silver price today, Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrish Money, said, "COMEX Silver rates today witnessed an explosive rally, jumping to around $79.67 per ounce, marking a sharp move of nearly $12 in just one week after rising from the $67 zone. This pace of appreciation significantly exceeds historical weekly moves, highlighting the intensity of the current bull market phase. The rally is being driven by strong industrial demand amid tight supply, increasing investment demand, and structural deficits. Despite elevated volatility, the upward channel remains firmly intact. Support is seen in the $75–$72 range, while renewed strength could propel prices toward $85–$90 and beyond. Dips continue to offer accumulation opportunities within this powerful long-term bull cycle."

Unveiling the investment strategy for Indian investors who want to invest in silver, Ponmudi R said, "MCX Silver rates extended its sharp advance to ₹2,40,935 per kg, registering a steep rise of nearly ₹30,000 over the past week and scaling fresh lifetime highs in line with global cues and supply constraints. The broader rising channel continues to support the move, reinforcing the trend's strength. Immediate support is placed at ₹2,23,000 to ₹2,20,000, which is likely to attract buying interest on any correction. A sustained hold above ₹2,40,000 could accelerate the rally toward ₹2,50,000 to ₹2,60,000 in the coming months. Strong fundamentals, including rising industrial demand combined with persistent supply deficits, continue to favour a buy-on-dips approach into 2026."

Silver rates today in major Indian cities 1] Silver rates today in Delhi: ₹2,401 for 10 gm, ₹24,052 for 100 gm, ₹2,40,130 for 1 kg.

2] Silver rate today in Jaipur: ₹2,405 for 10 gm, ₹24,013 for 100 gm, ₹2,40,520 for 1 kg.

3] Silver rate today in Mumbai: ₹2,406 for 10 gm, ₹24,055 for 100 gm, ₹2,40,550 for 1 kg.

4] Silver rate today in Kolkata: ₹2,402 for 10 gm, ₹24,023 for 100 gm, ₹2,40,230 for 1 kg.

5] Silver rate today in Chennai: ₹2,413 for 10 gm, ₹24,125 for 100 gm, ₹2,41,250 for 1 kg.

6] Silver rate today in Bengaluru: ₹2,407 for 10 gm, ₹24,074 for 100 gm, ₹2,40,740 for 1 kg.

7] Silver rate today in Hyderabad: ₹2,409 for 10 gm, ₹24,093 for 100 gm, ₹2,40,930 for 1 kg.

8] Silver rate today in Nashik: ₹2,406 for 10 gm, ₹24,055 for 100 gm, ₹2,40,550 for 1 kg.

9] Silver rate today in Rajkot: ₹2,409 for 10 gm, ₹24,087 for 100 gm, ₹2,40,870 for 1 kg.

