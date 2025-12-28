Silver rate today in India: 10 gm, 100 gm, 1 kg prices in Delhi, Jaipur, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other cities

Silver rate today: Silver prices surged more than 15% last week to hit a fresh all-time high of ₹2.42 lakh per kg in the futures market, supported by robust industrial demand, expectations of US interest rate cuts next year, and growing concerns over supply disruptions.

Marking their fifth straight session of gains on the MCX, silver futures for March 2026 delivery jumped ₹18,210, or 8.14 per cent, to a new peak of ₹2,42,000 per kg, before closing at ₹2,39,787 per kg on Friday.

In the holiday-shortened week, the white metal climbed ₹31,348, or 15.04 per cent, from ₹2,08,439 per kg since December 19, as traders engaged in aggressive buying amid elevated volatility.

On a calendar-year basis, silver has posted exceptional gains, rising by ₹1,52,554, or nearly 175 per cent, from ₹87,233 per kg recorded on December 31, 2024.

What's driving the rally in Silver prices? Commodities market experts said the rally in silver prices was driven by tightening global supplies, especially in China—the world’s largest consumer of the metal and a major hub for solar panel, electronics and electric vehicle manufacturing.

Analysts noted that Beijing has announced export curbs on silver effective January 1, 2026, under which companies will need to obtain licences. The restrictions are expected to stay in force until 2027 and could potentially disrupt global supply chains.

“MCX Silver extended its sharp advance to ₹2,40,935 per kg, registering a steep rise of nearly ₹30,000 over the past week and scaling fresh lifetime highs in line with global cues and supply constraints. The broader rising channel continues to support the move, reinforcing the strength of the trend. Immediate support is placed at ₹2,23,000– ₹2,20,000, which is likely to attract buying interest on any correction. A sustained hold above ₹2,40,000 could accelerate the rally toward ₹2,50,000– ₹2,60,000 in the coming months. Strong fundamentals, including rising industrial demand combined with persistent supply deficits, continue to favour a buy-on-dips approach into 2026,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Silver rate today in Delhi In the physical retail market, the silver rate today in Delhi for 10 gm coins is ₹2,161. Silver rate today in Delhi for 100 gm coin is ₹24,614, whereas silver rate today in Delhi for 1 kg bar is ₹2,40,150 (source: bullions.co.in).

Silver rates today in major Indian cities 1] Silver rates today in Delhi: ₹2,402 for 10 gm, ₹24,015 for 100 gm, ₹240,150 for 1 kg.

2] Silver rate today in Jaipur: ₹2,405 for 10 gm, ₹24,054 for 100 gm, ₹2,40,540 for 1 kg.

3] Silver rate today in Mumbai: ₹2,406 for 10 gm, ₹24,057 for 100 gm, ₹2,40,570 for 1 kg.

4] Silver rate today in Kolkata: ₹2,403 for 10 gm, ₹24,025 for 100 gm, ₹2,40,250 for 1 kg.

5] Silver rate today in Chennai: ₹2,413 for 10 gm, ₹24,127 for 100 gm, ₹2,41,270 for 1 kg.

6] Silver rate today in Bengaluru: ₹2,408 for 10 gm, ₹24,076 for 100 gm, ₹2,40,760 for 1 kg.

7] Silver rate today in Hyderabad: ₹2,410 for 10 gm, ₹24,095 for 100 gm, ₹2,40,950 for 1 kg.

8] Silver rate today in Nashik: ₹2,406 for 10 gm, ₹24,057 for 100 gm, ₹2,40,570 for 1 kg.