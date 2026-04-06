Silver rate today loses 1% as dollar strengthens, Fed rate-cut hopes fade amid Middle East war

Silver rate today declined on Monday, April 6, tracking a broader fall in precious metals as a stronger U.S. dollar, rising Treasury yields, and fading hopes of U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cuts weighed on investor sentiment. The weakness came even as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East intensified, lifting oil prices and raising concerns about inflation. Gold price was also down.
On MCX, Silver rate lost 1.2% to ₹2,29,651 per kg, while gold price fell 0.9% to ₹1,48,298 per 10 grams.
In the international markets, Spot silver fell 1% to $72.28 per ounce, while spot gold dropping 1.2% to $4,620.68 per ounce, and U.S. gold futures for April delivery also slipped 0.7% to $4,647.10. Other precious metals also traded lower, spot platinum shedding 0.5% to $1,979.42, while palladium edged 0.1% higher to $1,504.34.
The decline in silver and other precious metals came as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield and the dollar index moved higher, making dollar-priced bullion more expensive for overseas buyers and reducing the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold and silver.
The pressure on precious metals also intensified after hopes of U.S. interest rate cuts faded further. Gold had already extended its losses as the escalating war in the Middle East heightened concerns around energy supply disruptions and inflation risks. At the same time, a surprise drop in U.S. jobless claims reduced expectations that the Federal Reserve would ease monetary policy anytime soon.
Fresh U.S. labour market data also added to the pressure. According to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday, nonfarm payrolls in March rose by the most since the end of 2024. The stronger-than-expected jobs data is likely to reinforce the Federal Reserve’s focus on inflation risks, especially at a time when higher oil prices are adding to price pressures.
That has significantly changed interest rate expectations. Traders have now almost completely priced out any chances of a Fed rate cut this year. Before the Iran war began, markets had been expecting two rate reductions in 2026. A higher-for-longer interest rate outlook is typically negative for non-yielding assets such as gold and silver, which tend to perform better in a low-rate environment.
Geopolitical tensions also remained in sharp focus. U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to rain “hell” on Tehran if it did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday, a critical route for global oil shipments. The continued U.S.-Israeli war with Iran has disrupted global energy supplies, keeping crude prices elevated.
Oil prices were higher on Monday and stayed above $110 per barrel, adding another layer of concern for financial markets. The jump in crude prices has heightened fears of rising inflation. While gold is traditionally considered a hedge against inflation, persistently high interest rates can offset that appeal by increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding precious metals.
Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience. <br><br> Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism. <br><br> Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.
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