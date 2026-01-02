Silver rate today in India: Check 10 gm, 100 gm, 1 kg prices in Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, other cities — 2 January

Silver rate today: Precious metals continued to trade on a strong footing in the New Year as well, buoyed by positive global signals and fresh investor buying. The MCX silver futures jumped 1.9%, or ₹4,600, to trade at ₹2,40,500 per kg on Friday, January 2.

In global markets, spot silver advanced 2.1% to USD 72.75 per ounce, having touched a record high of USD 83.62 earlier in the week.

Silver rate today in Delhi In the physical retail market, the silver rate today in Delhi for 10 gm coins is ₹2,188. Silver rate today in Delhi for 100 gm coin is ₹21,882, and silver rate today in Delhi for 1 kg bar is ₹243,130, according to data from bullions.co.in.

Silver rates today: What's driving the white metal prices? According to Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, precious metals are entering 2026 on a steady-to-mildly softer note, with gold and silver consolidating near recent closing levels following the sharp year-end corrective phase. This pause comes after the extraordinary rally that was witnessed throughout 2025.

“The broader long-term bullish structure remains intact, underpinned by persistent supply constraints—particularly in silver—robust industrial demand from solar, EV and AI-linked sectors, continued central-bank accumulation of gold, and expectations of further global rate cuts. In this context, near-term consolidation should be viewed as a healthy reset rather than a trend reversal,” Ponmudi R said.

Further commenting on the silver price outlook, the analyst said that supported by both safe-haven demand and accelerating industrial usage, silver continues to hold strong long-term potential.

“Immediate support is seen in the ₹2,33,000– ₹2,30,000 zone, while upside potential remains open toward ₹237,000 - ₹238,000 in the near term as global participation normalises. Silver remains well-positioned for relative outperformance through 2026,” he added.

Silver rates today in major Indian cities As of 10 am on January 2, silver rates in different Indian cities were as follows:

1. Silver rate today in Delhi: ₹2,420 for 10 gm, ₹24,197 for 100 gm, ₹241,970 for 1 kg

2. Silver rate today in Jaipur: ₹2,424 for 10 gm, ₹24,235 for 100 gm, ₹242,350 for 1 kg

3. Silver rate today in Mumbai: ₹2,424 for 10 gm, ₹24,239 for 100 gm, ₹242,390 for 1 kg

4. Silver rate today in Kolkata: ₹2,415 for 10 gm, ₹24,153 for 100 gm, ₹241,530 for 1 kg

5. Silver rate today in Chennai: ₹2,426 for 10 gm, ₹24,256 for 100 gm, ₹242,560 for 1 kg

6. Silver rate today in Bengaluru: ₹2,421 for 10 gm, ₹24,205 for 100 gm, ₹242,050 for 1 kg

7. Silver rate today in Hyderabad: ₹2,422 for 10 gm, ₹24,224 for 100 gm, ₹242,240 for 1 kg

8. Silver rate today in Nashik: ₹2,419 for 10 gm, ₹24,186 for 100 gm, ₹241,860 for 1 kg

9. Silver rate today in Rajkot: ₹2,425 for 10 gm, ₹24,252 for 100 gm, ₹242,520 for 1 kg

(Data from bullions.co.in.)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.