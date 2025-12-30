Silver rate today in India: Check 10 gm, 100 gm, 1 kg prices in Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, other cities — 30 December

Silver rate today: After witnessing their worst single-day fall in five years, silver prices rebounded sharply on Tuesday, December 30. Investors booked gains in silver on Monday after the white metal surged too quickly, sparking concerns about a bubble in the asset class.

Some buying was visible as silver prices jumped 4% in the domestic spot and futures market today. On COMEX, silver prices were higher by 5% at $73.995, but significantly lower than their all-time high of $84.0 in the previous session.

Silver rate today in Delhi In the physical retail market, the silver rate today in Delhi for 10 gm coins is ₹2,325. Silver rate today in Delhi for 100 gm coin is ₹23,691, and silver rate today in Delhi for 1 kg bar is ₹232,480, according to data from bullions.co.in.

Silver rates today: What's influencing white metal prices? After witnessing a bloodbath in trade on Monday, silver prices rebounded as traders adjusted positions following aggressive profit-taking. Holiday-thinned liquidity also amplified the recent swing in silver prices, opined analysts. A near 180% surge in the white metal this year made it vulnerable to profit taking at higher levels, even as the tailwinds remained in place.

Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said that despite near-term volatility, silver continues to find support from structural supply constraints and strong industrial demand, particularly from solar, electronics, and data centre infrastructure.

He expects stricter margin rules to keep price gains measured in the short term. The CME has decided to raise margin requirements on silver futures, forcing leveraged traders to reduce their exposure after prices became technically overstretched.

Commenting on the silver price target, Trivedi said that Silver March futures may appreciate to ₹226,000/kg as the undertone is bullish in the international markets.

Silver rates today in major Indian cities As of 10.30 pm on December 30, silver rates in different Indian cities were as follows:

1. Silver rate today in Delhi: ₹2,325 for 10 gm, ₹23,248 for 100 gm, ₹232,480 for 1 kg

2. Silver rate today in Jaipur: ₹2,335 for 10 gm, ₹23,348 for 100 gm, ₹233,480 for 1 kg

3. Silver rate today in Mumbai: ₹2,335 for 10 gm, ₹23,351 for 100 gm, ₹233,510 for 1 kg

4. Silver rate today in Kolkata: ₹2,332 for 10 gm, ₹23,320 for 100 gm, ₹233,200 for 1 kg

5. Silver rate today in Chennai: ₹2,342 for 10 gm, ₹23,419 for 100 gm, ₹234,190 for 1 kg

6. Silver rate today in Bengaluru: ₹2,337 for 10 gm, ₹23,369 for 100 gm, ₹233,690 for 1 kg

7. Silver rate today in Hyderabad: ₹2,339 for 10 gm, ₹23,388 for 100 gm, ₹233,880 for 1 kg

8. Silver rate today in Nashik: ₹2,335 for 10 gm, ₹23,351 for 100 gm, ₹233,510 for 1 kg

9. Silver rate today in Rajkot: ₹2,338 for 10 gm, ₹23,382 for 100 gm, ₹233,820 for 1 kg

(Data from bullions.co.in.)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.