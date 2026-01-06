Silver rate today in India: Check live price of 10 gm, 100 gm, 1 kg silver in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, more — 6 January

Silver rate today: Commodity market experts noted that gold and silver rates today has been on an uptrend, amid geopolitical tension caused by the United States' attacks on Venezuela. The white metal is trading close to the immediate hurdle placed at ₹2,50,000/kg levels on the MCX and may soon reach ₹2,55,000 per kg.

In global markets, COMEX silver is currently trading up by over one per cent, and it is quoting close to its hurdle, set at $78 per ounce. Upon breaching this resistance, the white metal is expected to reach $82 and $85, respectively, as per experts.

Silver rate today in Delhi In the physical retail market, the silver price today in Delhi for 10 gm coins is ₹2,497. Silver rate today in Delhi for 100 gm coin is ₹24,966, and silver rate today in Delhi for 1 kg bar is ₹2,49,660, according to data from bullions.co.in.

As of 10.50 am on 6 January, silver rates in different Indian cities were as follows: 1. Silver rate today in Delhi: ₹2,497 for 10 gm, ₹24,966 for 100 gm, ₹2,49,660 for 1 kg

2. Silver rate today in Jaipur: ₹2,497 for 10 gm, ₹24,977 for 100 gm, ₹2,49,740 for 1 kg

3. Silver rate today in Mumbai: ₹2,498 for 10 gm, ₹24,977 for 100 gm, ₹2,49,770 for 1 kg

4. Silver rate today in Kolkata: ₹2,494 for 10 gm, ₹24,944 for 100 gm, ₹2,49,440 for 1 kg

5. Silver rate today in Chennai: ₹2,505 for 10 gm, ₹25,050 for 100 gm, ₹2,50,500 for 1 kg

6. Silver rate today in Bengaluru: ₹2,500 for 10 gm, ₹24,997 for 100 gm, ₹2,49,970 for 1 kg

7. Silver rate today in Hyderabad: ₹2,502 for 10 gm, ₹25,017 for 100 gm, ₹2,50,170 for 1 kg

8. Silver rate today in Nashik: ₹2,501 for 10 gm, ₹25,009 for 100 gm, ₹2,50,090 for 1 kg

9. Silver rate today in Rajkot: ₹2,504 for 10 gm, ₹25,042 for 100 gm, ₹2,50,420 for 1 kg

10. Silver rate today in Pune: ₹2,501 for 10 gm, ₹25,009 for 100 gm, ₹2,50,090 for 1 kg

(Data from bullions.co.in.)

Why are silver prices rising today? Silver rate today increased substantially tracking strong global trends, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions between US and Venezuela. This marks Washington’s most overt intervention in Latin America since the 1989 Panama invasion.

Silver rate surged nearly 150% last year, driven by a mix of factors such as supply constraints, robust industrial and investment demand, and supportive macroeconomic conditions.