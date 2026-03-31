Silver rate in India down 48% from record high: Right time to buy the white metal now?

Silver rate in India has corrected sharply by almost 50% from its record high amid a stronger dollar and fading expectations of US Federal Reserve rate cuts, as inflation risks rise due to soaring crude oil prices driven by the US–Iran conflict.

MCX silver May futures are now down 48% down from their record high of ₹4,39,337 per kg. On March 30, they closed at ₹2,29,033 per kg.

The dollar index, which is at 100, gained nearly 3% in March, extending gains to its second consecutive month. The dollar's rise due to an increase in its demand amid elevated crude oil prices is one of the biggest reasons behind the correction in gold and silver prices.

Moreover, the US-Iran war and the resulting rise in energy prices have raised concerns over an inflation flare-up, denting expectations of rate cuts by the US Fed this year, which is also a negative for silver rates.

Is it the right time to buy silver? Experts believe the prevailing condition is challenging for silver prices, and even though they see a near‑term recovery supported by geopolitical uncertainties, there may not be a sustained rise in prices in the near term due to a stronger dollar.

"The near-term outlook remains cautious, with price action largely dependent on the ability to sustain above key resistance levels, while geopolitical developments and macro cues continue to influence market direction," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

On the technical front, Ponmudi highlighted that on the upside, the ₹2,32,000 now serves as the immediate resistance for MCX silver, and a sustained move above this could trigger a recovery toward the ₹2,37,000- ₹2,40,000 zone.

On the downside, Ponmudi said a decisive break below ₹2,20,000 may accelerate the decline toward ₹2,15,000, which is a crucial structural support, with further downside potential extending toward the ₹2,00,000– ₹2,05,000 region.

Most macro factors, such as geopolitical uncertainties, monetary easing, and concerns over growth, drive gold and silver prices. However, silver prices are also influenced by industrial demand, which makes it more volatile than gold.

The gold-silver ratio is currently around 65 compared to below 45 in January 2026.

According to Amit Goel, Chief Global Strategist at Pace 360, 80 is the pivot point in the gold-silver ratio, and when it falls below 80, silver prices begin to enter the overbought zone.

"The gold-silver ratio is near 65, indicating that silver is in the overbought zone. One should avoid buying the white metal in the current market scenario," said Amit Goel.

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