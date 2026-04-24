Silver rate today in India drops over ₹2,300 per kg on rising crude oil prices, firm dollar

Silver price in India slipped on Friday, April 24, tracking weakness across precious metals as a sharp surge in crude oil prices, rising bond yields and a stronger U.S. dollar weighed on sentiment.
MCX Silver rate fell 1% or over ₹2,300 to ₹2,39,200 per kg, whereas, MCX Gold price lost 0.4% or over ₹600 to ₹2,41,513 per 10 grams.
In global markets as well, Spot silver fell 0.3% to $75.22 per ounce. Meanwhile, Spot gold edged down 0.1% to $4,686.29 per ounce as of 0230 GMT and is down 3% so far this week, snapping a four-week winning streak. U.S. gold futures for June delivery fell 0.5% to $4,702. Among other metals, platinum declined 0.6% to $1,993.63, and palladium dropped 0.3% to $1,464.12.
The pressure comes as Brent crude prices have jumped over 17% this week to above $105 per barrel, with the key Strait of Hormuz still largely closed despite an extension of the Iran ceasefire. Higher oil prices increase transportation and production costs, fuelling inflation and reinforcing expectations that interest rates may remain higher for longer—typically negative for non-yielding assets like gold and silver.
Geopolitical tensions escalated after Iran showcased tighter control over the strait, releasing visuals of commandos boarding a cargo ship following the collapse of U.S.-Iran peace talks. Donald Trump said Tehran may want a deal but added the U.S. is in no hurry and could act militarily if needed.
Adding to the pressure, the U.S. dollar is up 0.7% this week, making bullion more expensive for other currency holders, while benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields have risen over 2%, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding metals.
Amid volatile global cues and shifting macro dynamics, analysts see diverging opportunities emerging within the precious metals space, with gold retaining its defensive appeal while silver offering higher return potential.
Ruchit Thakur, Market Analyst at VT Markets, said the outlook for precious metals reflects a contrasting dynamic between gold and silver. “Gold continues to serve as a relatively stable safe-haven asset, supported by persistent geopolitical uncertainties, central bank buying—especially across Asia—and its role as an inflation hedge,” he said. He added that while real yields remain elevated, they are no longer rising sharply, which is supporting gold prices.
Thakur noted that silver offers higher return potential but comes with greater volatility due to its dual role as both a precious and industrial metal. He indicated that silver is well placed if global growth stabilises, supported by strong structural demand from solar energy, electronics and electric vehicles.
He also highlighted that the gold-to-silver ratio remains relatively elevated, creating scope for mean reversion in silver’s favour, with historical trends showing stronger outperformance in late-cycle phases when growth stabilises and gold remains steady.
He believes that while gold remains the safer allocation in uncertain times, silver is better positioned to outperform over the next 6–12 months, provided global conditions do not deteriorate sharply, adding that a relative strategy favouring silver over gold could be more rewarding in the current environment.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience. <br><br> Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism. <br><br> Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.
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