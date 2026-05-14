Silver rate today in India falls around 2% to ₹2.96 lakh/kg on profit booking; Donald Trump-Xi Jinping talks in focus

Silver rate today in India: Silver prices in India declined on Thursday, 14 May, on profit booking after the white metal jumped over 6% in the previous session, after the Indian government unexpectedly raised import tariffs on gold and silver to nearly 15% from 6%, a move aimed at protecting the rupee and strengthening the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

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Silver prices on MCX fell 1.9% to ₹2,94,450 per kg, while gold prices fell 0.7% to ₹1,61,027 per 10 grams.

Meanwhile, international precious metal markets also remained relatively subdued as investors focused on high-level discussions between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, while also monitoring developments related to the Iran conflict.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did silver prices fall in India on May 14th? ⌵ Silver prices in India fell on May 14th due to profit booking after a significant jump in the previous session. This followed the Indian government's decision to raise import tariffs on gold and silver. 2 What is the impact of the increased import tariff on gold and silver in India? ⌵ The Indian government raised import tariffs on gold and silver to nearly 15% from 6%. This move aims to discourage bullion imports, protect the rupee, and strengthen foreign exchange reserves. 3 How are global events influencing gold and silver prices? ⌵ Global events such as discussions between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, and developments related to the Iran conflict, are influencing precious metal markets. Additionally, rising US producer prices are reinforcing inflation concerns. 4 What are the key support and resistance levels for gold and silver on MCX? ⌵ On MCX, silver has support at ₹2,94,400 and ₹2,88,000, with resistance at ₹3,04,000 and ₹3,10,000. Gold has support at ₹1,60,200 and ₹1,58,000, and resistance at ₹1,64,400 and ₹1,66,600. 5 How have gold ETFs reacted to the increased import duty on gold? ⌵ Gold ETFs have surged following the government's hike in import duty on gold and silver. They are seen as beneficiaries due to structural advantages like no making charges and ease of trading.

In the global market, spot silver slipped 0.9% to $87.18 per ounce, while spot gold remained largely steady at $4,688.43 per ounce as of 0212 GMT. US gold futures for June delivery fell 0.2% to $4,695. Among other precious metals, platinum declined 0.4% to $2,129.15, while palladium eased 0.3% to $1,495.75.

What's driving the gold and silver prices? The precious metals declined on profit booking after surging in the previous session on India’s decision to raise import tariffs on gold and silver to 15% from 6%. The government’s move is aimed at discouraging excessive bullion imports and easing pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves at a time of global uncertainty.

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The tariff hike comes amid already strong safe-haven demand for bullion globally. Investors have remained cautious due to uncertainty surrounding US monetary policy, rising inflation concerns, and escalating geopolitical tensions linked to the Iran conflict.

Attention also remains on Trump’s ongoing meetings with Xi in Beijing, where the US President is seeking to secure economic gains, preserve the fragile trade truce between the two countries, and discuss broader geopolitical issues, including the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

Trump is reportedly expected to seek China’s support in resolving the costly conflict launched with Israel earlier this year, although analysts believe Beijing may not fully back Washington’s position.

Meanwhile, fresh US economic data released on Wednesday showed that producer prices recorded their biggest increase in four years during April, driven by a sharp rise in the cost of goods and services. The data reinforced concerns about persistent inflationary pressures in the US economy, further supporting investor interest in safe-haven assets such as gold and silver.

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Technical Outlook Renisha Chainani, Head - Research at Augmont noted that Silver has broken above resistance at $83 and $85 and sees the next targets at $90 and $92. For Gold, she stated that the yellow metal remains range-bound between $4,650 and $4,780.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.