Silver rate today is around $80, may soon touch $100 levels; here's why

Silver rate today: The precious white metal continues to outperform across the bullion space, surging to a fresh record high of $79.70/oz on COMEX (Mar 2026 contract), logging around 190% rise against its 52-week low of $27.545 per ounce. Likewise, silver rates on MCX touched a new peak of ₹2,39,397 per kg on Friday. According to market experts, the silver price today is on an uptrend due to one basic reason — a structural shift that is lifting the demand-supply constraint. They stated that such a structural shift is expected to occur and predicted silver prices to reach $100 per ounce levels in the short to medium term.

Advertisement

Why is the Silver price today on an uptrend? Highlighting the reason for skyrocketing silver rates today, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said, "Silver continues to outperform across the precious metals space, surging to fresh record highs around $79–80/oz on COMEX (Mar 2026 contract). The rally is being driven by a powerful combination of safe-haven demand, accelerating industrial consumption and persistent supply tightness. The impulsive bullish structure remains dominant, with pullbacks shallow and short-lived. Silver is currently delivering one of its strongest annual performances in decades, significantly outperforming gold amid favourable fundamentals and elevated risk premiums."

Samsung's solid-state battery fuels silver price On why the silver price is on an uptrend today, Anuj Gupta, Director of Ya Wealth, said, "The basic reason for rising silver prices can be attributed to the structural changes that have enabled the white precious metal to match gold as a safe-haven. The combination of technology, physics and geopolitics causes this structural change. Recently, Samsung has declared that it is moving towards the mass production of solid-state batteries, which will replace lithium-ion batteries. The new battery will be significantly better than the existing one, as it will take only 10 minutes to charge your cell phone's battery fully, and solid-state batteries are expected to last for nearly two decades. Silver is a core raw material for making these solid-state batteries. Apart from this, there is also demand for silver in the EV, solar, and other industries. This is expected to create a huge gap in the demand-supply constraint."

Advertisement

Anuj Gupta of Ya Wealth stated that global silver production currently stands at around 850 million ounces, while demand for silver is approximately 1.16 billion ounces. This demand-supply constraint is expected to rise further when the electronics giant Samsung begins producing solid-state batteries. Samsung's move towards solid-state batteries is likely to lift demand for silver by around 100 million. Apart from this, there are EVs, solar energy, white goods, etc., as well as industrial demand, which is also increasing with the passage of time.

"It's not just industrial demand, which is widening the demand-supply gap for silver. Rising geopolitical tensions have disrupted the traditional Caribbean shipping route for silver following the escalation of US-Venezuela tensions. This has put pressure on the silver export of the world's biggest suppliers, Peru and Chad. So, this is not a price production game but a big structural shift towards silver prices, and retail investors need to understand this as soon as they can because this structural shift may lift silver prices towards $100 per ounce levels in the short to medium term," said Anuj Gupta.

Advertisement

"Silver prices have given a clean breakout above ₹2,32,000 to ₹2,35,000 range, which has triggered the next major leg of the rally, with upside targets opening towards the ₹2,40,000 to ₹2,50,000 per kg range," said Ponmudi R of Enrich Money.