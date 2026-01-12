Silver rate today: Is it too late to buy silver as prices top $84? Robert Kiyosaki answers

Silver price today: Amid rising silver prices, investors are wondering whether it is a good time to invest in the white metal or not. But Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki, who has long been a supporter of silver, advised investors not to be deterred by its meteoric rise as he believes it has more scope to run.

In a social media post, Kiyosaki recommended investors to buy silver even as the white metal hit a record high of $84. “Is it too late to buy silver? I say “No,” Kiyosaki said in a post on X.

He further said that he would continue buying the white metal until prices hit $100. “I would buy silver up to $100…. Then wait and see,” he added.

Kiyosaki, who is known for his views on hard assets, currency debasement, and inflation risks, said, “Pigs get fat. Hogs get slaughtered,” a well-known investing adage that highlights the need for disciplined profit-booking rather than greed-fuelled risk-taking.

Kiyosaki’s latest remarks follow up on his forecasts from late 2025, when silver had climbed above $72 an ounce. He had then described the surge as “great news for gold and silver stackers,” while cautioning that it was “bad news for fake money savers,” a reference to those dependent on fiat currencies.

Silver price today Silver prices surged nearly 6% to a record high of $84.6090 an ounce on Monday, January 12. The precious metal had already soared almost 150% last year following a historic short squeeze in October, as tariff concerns continue to restrict the movement of metal from heavily stocked US warehouses.

The white metal also got a leg-up after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell revealed that the central bank had received grand jury subpoenas from the Justice Department in connection with his June congressional testimony on the renovation of the Fed’s headquarters, according to a Bloomberg report.

The development pushed the US dollar off its one-month high early on Monday. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was last down 0.3% at 98.899, ending a five-day rally. A weak US dollar makes the precious metal cheaper for buyers in other currencies.

“COMEX Silver is trading firm near $83, after marking a lifetime high, and remains well above its short- and medium-term moving averages following a decisive breakout from consolidation. Momentum continues to be buyer-driven, supported by rising industrial demand from solar, EVs, AI, and electronics, alongside sustained safe-haven flows. While the $83 zone may see periodic profit-taking, a clear breakout above $85 could trigger the next leg higher toward $90–$95. Strong demand underpins the $78–$80 zone as a solid support base,” saidPonmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.