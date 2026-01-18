Silver rate today: Is silver price getting ready for a big crash after a Hunt Brothers-like rally?

Silver rate today: Following strength in the US Dollar, the trigger for the US Fed rate cut buzz after improved US unemployment data and easing in US-Iran tensions, metal prices came under selling pressure last week. Among bullion, the silver price today is about 5.50% below its record high of $93.700 per ounce. This could become possible because the COMEX silver price finished at $88.537 per ounce, logging an intraday loss of around 4.15% on Friday. This has sparked speculation that the precious white metal is poised to make its top in the near term. The speculators betting on a top-out in the silver price rally believe that the US government is in a whole mood to use its age-old tool to control rising silver prices — by raising margin requirements. The US government has already done this once ahead of the New Year, when the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) raised margins on silver. If needed, they can increase the margin limit to contain volatility in the precious white metal.

Why is the silver price today under pressure? On reasons that are dragging silver rates today under selling pressure, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered commodity expert, said, "From the fundamental perspective, silver price remained under pressure on the weekend sessions as the COMEX silver price finished on Friday at $88.537 per ounce, nearly 5.50% below the record high of $93.700 per ounce. This retracement in silver prices from the record high can be attributed to the strong US Dollar, a trigger for the US Fed rate cut at next month's US Fed meeting, and improved US unemployment claim data last week. Apart from these fundamentals, some technical steps taken by the CME also ensured that the white metal doesn't get buying support at the higher levels."

Anuj Gupta said that CME has raised the margin for the silver futures January and February 2026 contracts to 45%, and this is expected to go further northward if the white metal doesn't top out soon.

Level to assume silver price topping out "If the COMEX silver price ends below $82 per ounce level and doesn't regain that psychological $82 per ounce level in the next one to two sessions, then one can assume that the silver price has made its top. Similarly, on the MCX, if silver rate ends below ₹2,70,000 per kg levels, without breaking the current high, then you can assume that silver price has made its top and now it's gearing for the long-awaited profit-booking by institutions," said Amit Goel, Chief Global Strategist at Pace 360.

Gold-silver ratio Advising silver investors to look at the gold-silver ratio, Amit Goel of Pace 360 said, "In the international market, the gold-silver ratio has slipped below 52, which signals buying in gold is more favourable than silver. In this gold-silver ratio, 80 is the pivot point, and from there, the ratio has come close to 50, which is beyond expectations. As most metals have stalled their rallies, I believe gold and silver may also top out soon. However, the gold price rally will top out first, as it has already shown signs of lethargy, trading in a tight, narrow range compared to silver. So, some steam in silver is still left, and it would be interesting to see whether it will be able to come close $100 levels to $100 levels or not."

"I am expecting that silver price rally may top out in the next month. The only curiosity left in the silver price rally is whether these rebounds are mere dead cat bounce or still have the potential to make a new record high, close to or above $100 levels," said Amit Goel of Pace 360.

Is a big crash coming after a Hunt Brothers-like rally? Expecting a sharp decline in silver prices once the white metal tops out, Anuj Gupta said, "Silver price has a history of crashing heavily after a strong bull trend. We saw this happen in 1980, when the Hunt Brothers reportedly accumulated around one-third of the global silver reserves. This forced exchanges to increase margin money, which has already begun as CDX has raised margin money by 25%. This triggered short covering amid the liquidity squeeze, and silver prices fell from around $49.50 to around $11 per ounce. The same thing happened in 2011 when silver rates fell 75% after peaking at near $48 per ounce levels."

Echoing Anuj Gupta's views, Amit Goel of Pace 360 said, "After topping out, silver prices are expected to witness a sharp fall, and by the end of October 2026, we can expect at least 30% correction from the top out peak."

Silver rate today: Key levels to watch On key levels regarding silver price today, Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money, said, "COMEX Silver has witnessed mild profit-booking over the last two sessions, forming a hanging man candle near higher levels, indicating temporary exhaustion rather than trend failure. Prices are consolidating around $87–$88 after correcting from $93+, while remaining well within a strong ascending channel. As long as silver holds above the $82–$83 support zone, the broader bullish structure remains intact, with a breakout above $92 likely to revive momentum toward $95–$100."

Similarly, on the MCX silver rate outlook, Ponmudi said, “MCX Silver continues to respect its bullish channel structure after consolidation. The ₹2,83,000 to ₹2,80,000 zone acts as strong support, while a sustained move above ₹2,95,000 could accelerate prices toward ₹3,05,000 to ₹3,20,000. Given the persistent supply gaps and rising industrial demand, the broader setup continues to favour aggressive dip-buying strategies.”

Key Takeaways Silver prices are currently under pressure, with a drop of 5.50% from record highs.

Increased margin requirements by the CME could signal impending volatility in silver prices.

Historical trends suggest significant declines in silver prices follow rapid rallies, highlighting the need for cautious investment.