Silver rate today jumps 2% amid bullish global cues - Will the rally continue in 2026?

Precious metals kicked off the New Year on a firm note, supported by strong global cues and renewed investor interest. Silver prices led the gains, with MCX silver rising 1.9%, or ₹4,600, to trade at ₹2,40,500 per kg on Multi Commodity Exchange of India.

In the international market, spot silver climbed 2.1% to USD 72.75 per ounce, after touching an all-time high of USD 83.62 earlier this week. Silver ended 2025 with a staggering 147 percent rally, its strongest year on record. Spot gold also advanced 0.8% to USD 4,346.69 per ounce, while US gold futures gained 0.5% to USD 4,360.60 per ounce.

Interest rate cuts and bets of further easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve, geopolitical conflicts, robust demand from central banks and rising holdings in exchange-traded funds had fueled gold's rally last year.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said precious metals are heading into 2026 on a stable.

According to Ponmudi, the broader long-term bullish structure remains intact, supported by ongoing supply constraints—especially in silver—strong industrial demand from solar, electric vehicle and AI-linked sectors, sustained central bank accumulation of gold, and expectations of further global interest rate cuts.

Silver Outlook 2026 Choice Broking sees silver as a potential outperformer in 2026, backed by deepening supply constraints and accelerating industrial demand. The brokerage highlights rising usage of silver in electric vehicles, solar energy, and clean-tech applications, which has tightened supply conditions and added a strong fundamental tailwind to prices.

Silver breached $83 per ounce in spot markets in 2025, equivalent to around ₹2,54,000 per kg, and delivered a massive 120% annual surge. Looking ahead, Choice Broking expects silver to target a broad price cluster of $50–$70 per ounce, with domestic levels projected in the ₹2,30,000– ₹1,80,000 per kg range. The brokerage identifies key support levels at ₹2,11,600 and ₹1,80,000, while resistance is seen between ₹2,60,000 and ₹2,95,000 per kg.

With industrial demand strengthening and supply deficits widening, Choice Broking believes silver has the potential to outperform gold, although investors should remain mindful of near-term volatility driven by global macro cues.

