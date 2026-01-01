Silver rate today LIVE: Amid no cues from Shanghai silver price movement, white metal trades flat on New Year 2026

Silver rate today LIVE: Amid no cues from the Shanghai silver price movement, as trading activity at the China Stock Market and Hong Kong Stock Market are closed today for the New Year 2026. The real-time COMEX silver price is quoting $70.896 per ounce, 0.11% lower than the previous day's close. MCX silver rates finished marginally higher on Wednesday; however, the white metal in the domestic market is still around ₹18,000 away from the record high of ₹2,54,174 per kg.

According to experts, COMEX silver has immediate support placed at $69.70. If the white metal breaks below this support, it may attempt to test the $67 and $65 levels in the international market soon. They said that the MCX silver rate today has immediate support placed at ₹2,32,000. On breaking below this immediate support, the precious bullion may attempt to approach its crucial support, placed around the ₹2,22,000 to ₹2,20,000 per kg band. However, they expect a flat trade session for the white metal, as MCX silver rates and the COMEX silver prices are taking cues from the Shanghai silver price movement. As the Shanghai Stock Exchange is closed today for the New Year 2026 celebrations, there will be no movement in the Shanghai silver price today.

Silver rate today: Outlook for precious white metal

Speaking on the outlook of MCX silver rates, Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money, said, “Despite the near-term pressure, the longer-term bullish framework remains intact. Prices are finding initial support near the rising channel and the 20-day EMA around ₹2,08,994, with deeper declines continuing to attract accumulation interest. A sustained rebound above ₹2,36,000 could trigger fresh upside toward ₹2,45,000 to ₹2,60,000 over the medium term. The broader trend continues to favour accumulation on dips.”