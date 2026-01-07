Mint Market
Subscribe

Silver rate today LIVE: COMEX silver climbs to a new peak on US-Venezuela crisis; will MCX silver follow suit?

Silver rate today opened upside in the international market and touched a new high of $82.548 per ounce

Asit Manohar
Updated7 Jan 2026, 06:54:48 AM IST
Advertisement
Silver price today: MCX silver rate finished at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,58,000 per kg after climbing to a new peak of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,59,322 per kg on Tuesday.
Silver price today: MCX silver rate finished at ₹2,58,000 per kg after climbing to a new peak of ₹2,59,322 per kg on Tuesday.(Photo: Pixabay)

Silver rate today Live: Extending the bull run, the COMEX silver price opened with an upside gap and touched a new lifetime high of $82.548 per ounce within a few minutes of the Opening Bell on Wednesday. Silver prices have been on an uptrend following the escalation of the US-Venezuela crisis. On the MCX, silver rates reached a new peak on Tuesday, when the white metal climbed to an intraday high of 2,59,322 per kg. However, MCX silver rates finished at 2,58,000 per kg levels.

According to market experts, silver rates today may continue to trade positively as investors expect a demand-supply constraint, favouring the bull trend, due to the US-Venezuela crisis, which is expected to impact silver exports from Peru, Chad, Mexico, and other Latin American countries. They said that much will depend upon the COMEX silver. If silver prices in the international market sustain higher levels above $82 per ounce, then we can expect the white metal to attempt to test $90 per ounce.

Silver rate today: Outlook for the precious white metal

Speaking on the outlook of silver rates today, Anuj Gupta, Director at Ya Wealth, said, "If prices sustain above the resistance placed at $82 per ounce, the next level to watch for is $85 and $90 per ounce levels.”

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
7 Jan 2026, 06:54:47 AM IST

Silver rate today Live: Short-term outlook for COMEX silver

"If prices sustain above $82 per ounce levels, the next level to watch for is $84,” said Renisha Chainani, Head of Research at Augmont.

7 Jan 2026, 06:48:33 AM IST

Silver rates today Live: White metal price in New Dlhi

The white metal with 99.99 foneness ended at 2,57,370 per kg.

7 Jan 2026, 06:47:18 AM IST

Silver rates today Live: MCX silver hit a new peak on Tuesday

Ahead of the closing on Tuesday, MCX silver rates hit a new intraday peak of 2,59,322 per kg, which tuned out a new lifetime high for the silver price on the Indian exchange.

7 Jan 2026, 06:44:33 AM IST

Silver rate today Live: COMEX silver climbs to a new peak

Silver rate today opened upside in the international market and touched a new high of $82.548 per ounce.

Advertisement
SilverSilver PricesGold And Silver PricesCommoditiesCommodity MarketStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesSilver rate today LIVE: COMEX silver climbs to a new peak on US-Venezuela crisis; will MCX silver follow suit?
Read Next Story