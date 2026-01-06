Silver rate today LIVE: MCX silver ₹5000 away from record high; will it climb to a new peak?

Silver rate today Live: Silver price in the international market extended its rally during the early morning session on Tuesday. The COMEX silver is currently trading up by over one per cent, and it is quoting close to its hurdle, set at $78 per ounce. Likewise, on MCX, silver rate today opened with an upside gap on Tuesday. The white metal on MCX is also trading close to the immediate hurdle placed at ₹2,50,000 per kg levels.
According to market experts, the silver rate today has been on an uptrend, and geopolitical tension caused by the US attacks on Venezuela is the major reason for this rise in the white metal prices. They said the COMEX silver price is facing a hurdle at $78 per ounce. Upon breaching this resistance, the white metal is expected to reach $82 and $85, respectively.
On the MCX, they predicted that the silver price today is facing a hurdle at the ₹2,50,000 per kg level. Upon breaking above this hurdle, the white metal may soon reach levels of ₹2,55,000 per kg. Silver rate today in Delhi finished on Monday at ₹2,45,510 per kg.
Speaking on the outlook of silver rate today, Anuj Gupta, Director at Ya Wealth, said, “COMEX silver rate today is in a broader $72 to $78 per ounce zone, whereas MCX gold rate today is in a broader range of ₹2,42,000 to ₹2,50,000 per kg. On breaking above ₹2,50,000, the white metal may soon touch ₹2,55,000 per kg levels.”
The Ya Wealth expert maintained that white metal is expected to move upward due to a rise in demand for silver as a safe haven amid the escalating US-Venezuela conflict.
“Gold-silver ratio today is around 57, which means gold prices are expected to outshine silver. In other words, silver rates may witness profit-booking at higher levels, and the white metal may have a limited upside movement,” said Amit Goel, Chief Global Strategist at Pace 360.
“Strong support is seen in the ₹2,42,000 to ₹2,40,000 zone. The overall structure continues to favour accumulation over profit-booking, positioning silver as a high-volatility yet high-reward companion to gold within the ongoing bullion bull cycle,” said Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money.
The silver price in Delhi surged over ₹3,000 per kg on Tuesday morning. According to the information available on bullions.co.in, the gold rate in Delhi is ₹2,48,610 per kg. The silver rate today in Delhi for a 10-gram coin is ₹2,486, while it is ₹24,861 per 100 grams in Delhi.
“The metal is trading well above the 20-day EMA at $67.80, keeping the broader uptrend firmly intact. Resistance is now positioned in the $76–$80 zone, while medium-term projections for 2026 continue to target $90–$100, supported by structural demand from the renewables, EV, and technology sectors. Immediate support at $70–$68 offers attractive accumulation opportunities on corrections,” said Ponmudi R, CEO at Enbrich Money.
"MCX silver rate is facing a hurdle at the ₹2,50,000 per kg levels, making a strong support base at ₹2,42,000 to ₹2,40,000 per kg range. On breaking above ₹2,50,000 hurdle, the white metal may try to test ₹2,55,000 per kg peak," said Anuj Gupta, Director at Ya Wealth.
Expecting a gap-up opening, Anuj Gupta of Ya Wealth said, “MCX silver rate is following the COMEX silver price movement these days. As the COMEX silver price is trading green by over one per cent margin, we can expect a gap-up opening for the precious white metal.”
