Silver rate today LIVE: Silver price in India cracks over ₹16,000 from record high — More pain ahead?

Silver rate today LIVE: Silver futures declined for a second consecutive session on Thursday, mirroring weak global cues. Profit-taking by investors ahead of the crucial U.S. jobs data, along with theannual rebalancing of major commodity indices, weighed on silver prices.
March silver futures on Multi Commodity Exchange had slumped to as low as ₹240,600 per kg in Thursday's trade. From its record high level, silver futures remained around ₹15,000-16,000 per kg.
“Gold and silver extended losses from the previous session, as investors assessed mixed US economic data while geopolitical developments remained a key focus,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.
Geopolitical concerns also remained in focus, following US announcements aimed at asserting long-term control over Venezuelan petroleum sales and the detention of several tankers linked to Caracas.
Anuj Guipta, Director at Ya Wealth, said, “Silver rates today are under pressure due to the strong US Dollar. On the MCX, the gold price today has a strong support base at ₹2,35,000 per kg, whereas the immediate support for the white metal is placed at ₹2,40,000. On breaking below ₹2,35,000 levels, the precious bullion may try to test ₹2,22,000 to ₹2,20,000 per kg levels.”
Track this space for LIVE updates on the silver rate today.
“The COMEX silver is currently trading in $75 to $78 per ounce narrow range. The broader range of the COMEX silver is $70 to $80. In other words, the white metal is trading range bound in both ranges. if it breaks above $78, then we can expect the precious metal to touch $80 per ounce levels, whereas on breaking below $75, the white metal may try to test its crucial support placed at $70.50 per ounce levels,” said Anuj Gupta of Ya Wealth.
After a gap-up opening, the COMEX silver rates extended early orning gains and touched an intraday high of $44.295 per ounce. The COMEX silver price is currently quoting $76.875 per ounce.
The COMEX gold rate today is currently quoting $4,475 per ounce, while the COMEX silver rate today is currently quoting $76.175 per ounce, which means gold-silver ratio today is closer to 59.
“Silver prices have been falling for the last two days due to the US Dollar gaining strength against major global currencies,” said Anuj Gupta, Director at Ya Wealth.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures contract for March 2026 expiry finished at ₹2,42,631 per kg, which is ₹16,691 below the record high of ₹2,59,322.
After losing on two straight session, the COMEX silver opened upside on Friday. The COMEX silver price is currently quoting $75.578 per ounce, logging an intraday gain of over half a per cent.