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Silver rate today: MCX silver prices crash over 4%, slip below ₹2.18 lakh per kg

Silver rate today: MCX silver prices crash over 4%, slips below 2.18 lakh per kg

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated24 Mar 2026, 09:29 AM IST
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Silver rate today: Silver price in India extended their fall on Tuesday, March 24, as geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East unsettled global markets and drove investors away from precious metals.

On the domestic front, MCX silver prices extended its decline, cracking 4.21% or 9,474 at 215,693 per kg, while MCX gold also slipped 1.77% or 2,460 to 136,800 per 10 grams.

In the global market, Spot silver declined by 2.9% to $67.11 per ounce, while Spot gold dropped 1.6% to $4,335.18 per ounce, according to the data from 0227 GMT. The metal reached its lowest point since November 24 on Monday.

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About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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