Silver rate today near $100/oz. Opportunity to buy as Robert Kiyosaki sees silver price at $200/oz in 2026?

Silver rate today: Author and investor Robert Kiyosaki has once again reiterated his bullish views on silver, calling it superior to gold in the current economic set-up and predicting that the white metal will rise to $200 an ounce in 2026.

COMEX silver prices climbed as much as 1.2% to above $94 an ounce, reversing a 2.3% fall earlier. Silver prices had eased earlier in the day after tensions over Greenland cooled. US President Donald Trump's pivot from aggressive tariff threats to a 'NATO framework' for Greenland had dissolved the immediate geopolitical risk premium.

However, lingering uncertainty due to political pressure on the Fed, weaker-than-expected US pending home sales, and renewed fiscal concerns after a sharp selloff in Japanese government bonds continue to sustain safe-haven interest.

Against this backdrop, silver prices are hovering around record high levels, prompting investors to reassess whether the rally still has room to run.

Why Robert Kiyosaki sees silver at $200 In a post on social media platform X on January 22, Kiyosaki expressed his preference for gold over silver. He said that while both gold and silver have served as money for thousands of years, silver has taken on a more critical role in today’s technology-driven economy.

He called silver an economic structural metal in the age of technology, comparable to iron during the age of industrial revolution, as silver is extensively being used in solar panels, electronics, electric vehicles, medical equipment and advanced defence technologies.

"But…in today’s Technology Age….silver is elevated into an economic structural metal…. much like iron was the structural metal of the Industrial Age," Kiyosaki said in a tweet.

From $5 in the 1990s, silver has surged to over $92 in 2026, and Kiyosaki expects the white metal prices to hit $200 an ounce.

According to the Rich Dad Poor Dad author, silver's dual role — as both an industrial input and a store of value — gives silver a structural advantage. "Silver is $92 an ounce and growing more vital as the structural metal of the world’s economic future….a store of value….and as money," he said.

Kiyosaki’s forecast of $200 silver in 2026 implies over 100% return in silver prices. The white metal is already up 35% on a month-to-date basis after rallying almost 140% last year. However, he has also acknowledged the uncertainty inherent in such projections, noting that he could be wrong.

