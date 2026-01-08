Silver rate today LIVE: COMEX silver gains; will prices in India follow suit?

Silver rate today Live: The price ended lower on Wednesday, with the silver price today witnessing some value buying during the early morning session in the international market. The COMEX silver price opened with an upside gap and touched an intraday high of $78.875 per ounce, logging an intraday gain of around 1.50% on Thursday.
In the Indian market, the MCX silver rate witnessed strong profit-booking ahead of the Closing Bell. Finally, the white metal finished ₹7,311 lower at ₹2,51,500 per kg levels on the MCX.
“The COMEX silver price is facing a minor hurdle at $79 and a crucial hurdle at $82 per ounce levels. Upon breaking above $79 decisively, the white metal may soon reach the $82 level. However, a bullish or a bearish trend can be assumed only when the white silver breaks above $82 per ounce levels on a closing basis. Once this happens, we can expect the precious bullion to touch $90 per ounce levels soon,” said Anuj Gupta, Director at Ya Wealth.
"On the lower side, the COMEX silver price has immediate support placed at $75 per ounce levels. On breaking below this support, the white metal has crucial support placed at $72. If the precious bullion dips below $72 support, then the white metal may try to touch $68 to $67 levels," said Anuj Gupta of Ya Wealth.
Market attention has now shifted firmly to key U.S. economic data due this week, including ADP private payrolls, JOLTS job openings, and the crucial non-farm payrolls report on Friday. These releases will be closely watched for signals on the Fed’s rate path, with markets currently pricing in at least two rate cuts later this year.
While near-term upside may be capped by dollar strength, ongoing geopolitical risks and expectations of a more accommodative Federal Reserve policy continue to support a positive medium-term outlook for gold and silver.
Silver prices, after a strong rally in 2025, are witnessing some resistance near $80 per ounce. Silver prices have recently gained momentum with a build-up in speculative long positions on expectations of higher industrial demand and supply shortage fears.
Silver may continue to benefit from its dual role as a precious and industrial metal. The strong demand outlook and supply worries are supporting the fundamentals for a bullish trend. However, we believe year-end profit booking, portfolio rebalancing, and revisions in demand–supply figures in 2026 may trigger a price correction.
At current levels, investors may remain cautious with fresh investments and may look to invest in silver through SIP or staggered modes, considering the volatile nature of the commodity.
“The MCX silver rate has immediate support placed at ₹2,50,000 per kg levels, while the white metal is crucial suppoprt placed at ₹2,42,000 per kg. On breaking below ₹2,42,000 support, the precious metal may tray to test ₹2,38,000 per kg,” said Anuj Gupta.
“COMEX silver price is trading in small $75 to $79 range, whereas the broader range of COMEX silver is $72 to $82 per ounce,” said Anuj Gupta, Director at Ya Wealth.
On Wednesday, the MCX silver rate finished over ₹7,000 lower at ₹2,51,500 per kg.
