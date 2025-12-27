Silver rate today: Precious white metal likely to rise 18% more in 2026, say analysts

On a calendar-year basis, silver has witnessed a sharp jump of 1,46,650, or 163.5 per cent, from 89,700 per kg recorded on December 31, 2024.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated27 Dec 2025, 11:29 AM IST
Over the last four trading sessions, silver has rallied by ₹32,250, or 15.8 per cent, rising from ₹2,04,100 per kg since December 19.
Over the last four trading sessions, silver has rallied by ₹32,250, or 15.8 per cent, rising from ₹2,04,100 per kg since December 19.

Silver rate today: Silver prices touched a new all-time high of 2,36,350 per kg in the national capital, surged by 9,350 on Friday. The rally was driven by positive global cues.

On Wednesday, the precious metal had settled at 2,27,000 per kg. Over the last four trading sessions, silver has rallied by 32,250, or 15.8 per cent, rising from 2,04,100 per kg since December 19.

In the international markets, spot silver surged past the $75-per-ounce level for the first time in overseas trade, jumping $3.72, or 5.18%, to scale a fresh record high of $75.63 per ounce.

On a calendar-year basis, silver has witnessed a sharp jump of 1,46,650, or 163.5 per cent, from 89,700 per kg recorded on December 31, 2024.

“MCX Silver extended its sharp advance to 2,40,935 per kg, registering a steep rise of nearly 30,000 over the past week and scaling fresh lifetime highs in line with global cues and supply constraints. The broader rising channel continues to support the move, reinforcing the strength of the trend,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Meanwhile, gold prices have surged by 63,350 so far this year, marking an 80.24% rise from 78,950 per 10 grams as of December 31, 2024.

How much silver is expected to rise in 2026?

NS Ramaswamy, Head of Commodity & CRM, Ventura, told Mint that silver prices can further surge by 18% from present levels, as the white metal tends to perform better during periods of strong global economic growth with significant industrial use.

“Conversely for Silver, during economic downturns, industrial demand can drop sharply, causing prices to fall more dramatically than gold. Rally in silver is considered more tenable and likely to outperform gold in the near term, although it comes with higher volatility. It’s the price inelastic, smaller market size and inelastic supply feature supporting Silver fundamentally,” Ramaswamy said.

Gold vs Silver: Which metal should you buy?

Ramaswamy believes that both metals should be viewed discretely as a “trader” and “investor” mentality. The choice depends on individual risk tolerance.

He further explained that investment in gold means a better stability and wealth preservation as a safe haven, while Silver offers higher growth potential with higher volatility which is preferred by the trader community.

“Silver often swings more while Gold appears to move very cautiously in a steadier fashion. Hence a mix of both is recommended. The best choice depends on the investment horizon, risk appetite and financial goal. On a period comparison of the bullish rally, Gold is already in a 10-Year bull run and Silver close to 5 ½ Year rally calling for a lot of catch-up,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

