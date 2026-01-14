Silver rate today rallies 3.5% to ₹2,85,200 on MCX amid Fed rate cut bets, geopolitical tensions. More gains ahead?

Silver rate today: The white metal continues its rallying streak, surged as much as 3.5% on Wednesday, January 14, fueled by rising geopolitical tensions and growing safe-haven demand, marking a strong start to 2026 following last year’s sharp rallies.

Silver prices on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) rose to ₹2,85,200 per kg in early morning session on January 14.

(This is a developing story)