Silver rate today rallies 3.5% to ₹2,85,200 on MCX amid Fed rate cut bets, geopolitical tensions. More gains ahead?

Silver rate today: The white metal continues its rallying streak, surged as much as 3.5% on Wednesday, January 14, fueled by rising geopolitical tensions and growing safe-haven demand, marking a strong start to 2026 following last year’s sharp rallies.
Silver prices on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) rose to ₹2,85,200 per kg in early morning session on January 14.
(This is a developing story)
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.