Mint Market
Silver rate today rallies 3.5% to ₹2,85,200 on MCX amid Fed rate cut bets, geopolitical tensions. More gains ahead?

Silver prices on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) rose to 2,83,402 per kg in early morning session on January 14.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published14 Jan 2026, 09:32 AM IST
Silver rate today: The white metal continues its rallying streak, surged as much as 3.5% on Wednesday, January 14, fueled by rising geopolitical tensions and growing safe-haven demand, marking a strong start to 2026 following last year’s sharp rallies.

(This is a developing story)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

