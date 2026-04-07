Silver rate today remains muted but in the red on firm dollar, dimming hopes of Fed rate cut amid ongoing US-Iran war

Silver rate today: Silver prices were muted but in the red on Tuesday, April 7, tracking broader caution in the precious metals market as investors stayed on edge ahead of a deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a major geopolitical flashpoint in the Iran war. Moreover, a firm dollar also added to the weakness.

The white metal and the yellow metal prices remained largely steady, with traders closely watching developments in the Middle East, the trajectory of oil prices and upcoming U.S. inflation data for fresh direction.

Advertisement

Silver price on MCX fell as much as 0.67% to ₹2,31,800 per kg. Meanwhile, MCX gold price was also flat at ₹1,49,625 per 10 grams.

In the international markets, Spot silver fell 0.9% to $72.11 per ounce by 0100 GMT, reflecting a mild pullback in precious metals amid heightened uncertainty. In comparison, spot gold was steady at $4,646.69 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures for June delivery slipped 0.2% to $4,674.40.

What’s driving the prices? Silver prices remained under pressure as investors balanced safe-haven demand from the Iran war against a higher-for-longer U.S. interest rate outlook, which typically limits upside in precious metals. While geopolitical tensions often support assets such as gold and silver, the move in silver was relatively muted on the back of a firm dollar.

Advertisement

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six other units, was at 100.06, near its recent highs. The dollar has been the haven of choice among investors during the tumult.

The rising uncertainty over the Iran-U.S.-Israel conflict and the threat of shipping disruption through the Strait of Hormuz kept investors on edge today. Iran said on Monday it wanted a lasting end to the war while resisting pressure to reopen the route, even as U.S. President Donald Trump warned the country could be “taken out” if no deal is reached by Tuesday night. For silver, such geopolitical stress can offer support through its safe-haven appeal, but it can also spark broader market risk aversion, leading investors to book profits and reduce exposure across commodities.

Advertisement

The U.N. Security Council’s expected vote on a resolution aimed at protecting commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz also remained in focus. Although the proposal was reportedly watered down after China opposed authorising the use of force. Any escalation in the region could further tighten energy supplies and intensify volatility across global markets.

That impact was already visible in the oil market, with crude prices extending gains and staying above $110 a barrel, leading to inflation worries. If inflation remains elevated, central banks — especially the U.S. Federal Reserve — may be forced to keep interest rates higher for longer, which is generally negative for non-yielding assets such as silver and gold.

For the current year, markets are widely pricing in no chance of a Federal Reserve rate cut, according to CME’s FedWatch tool. Investors are now awaiting the minutes of the Fed’s March policy meeting on Wednesday, along with a series of key U.S. inflation indicators that could shape the near-term direction for silver. The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data due on Thursday and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading on Friday are likely to be closely watched, as hotter-than-expected inflation could reinforce the view that U.S. rates will stay elevated for longer.

Advertisement

Is this the right time to buy silver, gold? more to come….