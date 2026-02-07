Silver rate today: Silver price may correct 75% from peak in two years, say experts

Silver rate today: The precious white metal opened with a large downside gap during the early morning session of the Asian markets on Friday. The COMEX silver rate opened on Friday with a big downside gap and touched an intraday low of $63.900/oz within a few minutes of the Opening Bell on Friday. Following the weak global trends, the MCX silver rate also opened weak and touched an intraday low of ₹2,29,187 per kg during the morning session. However, the precious white metal witnessed value buying at lower levels and started paring early-morning gains in both domestic and international markets. Ahead of the market close, the silver price in India turned green, hitting an intraday high of ₹2,48,897 per kg. The COMEX silver rate also turned green for a while, hitting an intraday high of $76.925/oz.

According to market experts, the silver price today has topped out its one-year rally, and the recent rebounds from the lows are nothing but a dead-cat bounce. They said that in such rebounds, the white metal would make a new low but wouldn't break the recent highs. And slowly but steadily, its gap with the record high will keep on increasing.

Why is silver rate today under pressure? On reasons that are dragging the silver price today, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “The recent fall in the MCX and COMEX silver rates can be attributed to two major reasons — ease in the US-Iran tension and rise in the US Dollar against major global currencies. After Iran and the US agreed to initiate nuclear talks, the US Dollar began gaining ground in the foreign exchange market. After the easing in the US-Iran tension, the safe-haven demand for gold and silver also went down, which triggered profit-booking in the precious metals.”

Anuj Gupta said that the rise in gold and silver prices ahead of the market close on Friday can be attributed to profit-booking in the US Dollar. However, the US Dollar index is still around 97.50, after coming close to 96 last week.

Silver price today: Flaw in the bulls' conviction Dubbing the recent rebounds in the silver prices as a mere dead-cat bounce, Amit Goel, Chief Global Strategist at PACE 360, said, “Rally in the silver prices has topped out, and the precious white metal is going to witness a sharp correction with such a dead-cat bounce. In these bouncebacks from the lows, the white metal would make a new low without breaking above the recent highs.”

On reasons for being bearish on silver despite a stellar return in January 2026, Amit Goel of PACE 360 said, “Those who still believe in demand-supply constraint to pull back silver prices to a new peak need to understand that an industry can digest a raw material until it is economically viable for the survival of its business. Otherwise, it would start looking for an alternative. Amid skyrocketing silver prices, some industrial demand for silver has already been jeopardised, as photovoltaic cells and the solar industry have successfully moved from silver to copper. For solid-state batteries, too, efforts are underway to transition from silver-coil binding to copper-coil binding.”

The PACE 360 expert said that some companies in Israel, Taiwan, Australia, and China are actively seeking to replace silver with copper in solid-state batteries.

Lessons from history Suggesting silver investors look down the memory lane, Anuj Gupta said, "Silver price has a history of crashing heavily after a strong bull trend. We saw this happen in 1980, when the Hunt Brothers reportedly accumulated around one-third of the global silver reserves. This forced exchanges to increase margins, which has already begun as CME (Chicago Mercantile Exchange) has raised margins twice in the last two months. This triggered short covering amid the liquidity squeeze, and silver prices fell from around $49.50 to around $11 per ounce. The same thing happened in 2011 when silver rates fell 75% after peaking at near $48 per ounce levels."

How much can silver prices crash from the peak? Asked about how much silver prices may fall after the recent rally, Amit Goel of PACE 360 said, “Silver prices may crash around 75% to 80% from the peak of $121/oz levels. However, the fall won't be one-sided as we witnessed in the silver price rally. The white metal would continue to show resilience against the selling as we witnessed on Tuesday and Wednesday last week. To some extent, Friday's rebound can also be counted as a dead-cat bounce. If someone has noticed, in Tuesday's rebound, the COMEX silver rate was in $70 to $95 per ounce range. The white metal failed to break above $95 but slipped below the crucial support of $70 and made a new recent low near $63.oz levels.”

The PACE 360 expert said that silver prices are expected to come in between $25/oz to $30/oz in the next two years.