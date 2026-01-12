Silver rate today: Gold, silver prices hit record highs on weak dollar after US Fed subpoenas, Iran tensions

Silver rate today: Gold and silver prices in the international market jumped to a record high on Monday amid a weak US dollar after the US Justice Department threatened the Federal Reserve with a criminal indictment, while geopolitical tensions remained elevated on intensifying protests in Iran.
US gold futures rose 1.88% to $4,585.56 an ounce, while Spot gold price was up 1.45% at $4,575.82 an ounce, after hitting a fresh record high of $4,601.17 level. Silver prices jumped 4.85% to $83.19, after surging nearly 10% last week. Silver rate today hit a record high of $83.88 level.
The surge in gold and silver prices came after the US Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank had been served grand jury subpoenas from the Justice Department related to his June congressional testimony on renovations of the Fed’s headquarters, Bloomberg reported.
This led the US dollar retreat from its strongest in a month early on Monday. The dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was last 0.3% lower at 98.899, snapping a five-day winning streak.
Stay tuned to our Silver rate today Live blog for the latest updates.
Silver rate today: Silver prices hit fresh record highs as bets on US interest rate cuts and geopolitical tensions bolstered demand for safe-haven metals. Investors closely monitored nationwide protests in Iran, now entering their third week. Markets also weighed prospects for additional US Federal Reserve rate cuts after Friday’s monthly jobs report showed job growth was below forecasts last month, said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.
Silver rate today: Copper prices rose on a weaker dollar and rising hopes of better demand as top buyer China plans to roll out a package of policies to spur domestic consumer demand. Copper contracts on the Shanghai Futures Exchange jumped 2.91% to 103,200 yuan ($14,792.94) per metric ton. It hit a record high at 105,500 yuan on January 6. Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 1.22% to $13,156 per ton. The benchmark touched its all-time high at $13,387.5 on January 6.
Silver rate today: Gold and silver prices jumped as the US dollar fell broadly, while the US stock futures slid and Treasury futures rallied after the tension between the White House and the US central bank sharply escalated over the weekend, with the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell saying the administration had threatened him with a criminal indictment related to the Fed headquarters renovation.
Silver rate today: Donald Trump administration has threatened to indict Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell over Congressional testimony he gave last summer about a Fed building project, an action Powell called a “pretext” to gain more influence over the central bank and monetary policy, Reuters reported. Powell revealed the subpoenas and threats in a Sunday night statement.
Silver rate today: US gold futures rose 1.88% to $4,585.56 an ounce, while Spot gold price was up 1.45% at $4,575.82 an ounce, after hitting a fresh record high of $4,601.17 level. Silver prices jumped 4.85% to $83.19, after surging nearly 10% last week. Silver rate today hit a record high of $83.88 level.
Silver rate today: Gold and silver prices in the international market jumped to a record high on Monday amid a weak dollar.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.