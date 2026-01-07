Silver rate today trades flat on MCX after hitting fresh high: What's the outlook ahead?

Silver rate today: The white metal opened flat on Wednesday, January 7, and surged marginally higher to continue its record run amid ongoing geopolitical tensions between the US and Venezuela.

Silver prices started the session downwards at ₹2,57,599 per kg levels on Wednesday. The white metal touched an intraday low of ₹2,57,001 per kg on January 7.

Silver prices have been trending higher amid escalating tensions between the US and Venezuela. On the MCX, silver hit a fresh record on Tuesday, surging to an intraday high of ₹2,59,322 per kg before settling slightly lower at ₹2,58,000 per kg.

Continuing the rally, COMEX silver opened on Wednesday with a gap-up and quickly scaled a new all-time high of $82.548 per ounce within minutes of the opening bell.

“The ongoing up-move in gold and silver is being driven by structural demand rather than short-term speculative activity. Sustained central-bank gold purchases, elevated geopolitical uncertainty, and expectations of global monetary easing continue to reinforce gold’s role as a core portfolio hedge. Silver adds a layer of support through robust industrial demand, led by solar energy, electric vehicles, AI infrastructure, and broader electrification themes, resulting in persistent supply tightness,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

What's the outlook ahead? Market experts believe that silver prices are likely to remain volatile, amid the ongoing US–Venezuela crisis, which is anticipated to disrupt silver exports from Peru, Chad, Mexico, and other Latin American nations, adding to supply concerns.

“ MCX Silver is currently trading near the ₹2,50,000 level. Sustained price action above ₹2,45,000 continues to support an upside trajectory toward the ₹2,50,000– ₹2,55,000 zone, while the key accumulation support is seen in the ₹2,40,000– ₹2,42,000 range,” Ponmudi said.

Silver has posted a historic rally in 2025, surging about 161% year to date. After reaching an all-time high of $86.62 on December 29, prices pulled back to around $72 per ounce on January 1, as investors booked year-end profits and followed margin hikes by the CME.

Meanwhile, Tata Mutual Fund said in a report that year-end profit booking, portfolio rebalancing, and revision in demand-supply figures in 2026 may trigger price correction.

“At current levels, investors may remain cautious with the fresh investment and may look to invest in silver through SIP / staggered mode, considering the volatile nature of the commodity,” the report said.