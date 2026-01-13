Silver rate today rises 1% on MCX, hits fresh record high. Is it the right time to buy?

Silver rate today: The white metal opened in negative territory on Tuesday, January 13, after hitting a record high the previous day, as investors rushed to book profits on Monday.

Silver prices were trading marginally lower on Tuesday, falling by ₹270 or 0.10% to ₹2,68,700 on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), in the early morning session on January 13. However, the white metal took a U-turn to turn positive and was trading 1.16% higher at ₹2,72,974 at 9:50 am IST.

Meanwhile, on the international front, spot silver was down 1.6% to $83.62 per ounce after hitting an all-time high of $86.22 on Monday, driven by concerns over the Federal Reserve’s independence following threats of a criminal indictment by the Donald Trump administration.

What's driving silver prices on Tuesday, January 13? U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that any nation that continues to trade with Iran would be hit with a 25% tariff on its commerce with the US.

Bullion prices also found support from a softer US dollar, as uncertainty intensified around a potential criminal investigation by the Trump administration into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The dollar remained under pressure but stayed close to one-month highs after the Trump administration launched a criminal probe into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell—a move that has raised concerns over the Fed’s independence and investor confidence in U.S. assets. The decision sparked strong criticism on Monday from former Fed leaders as well as several prominent Republican lawmakers.

Is it the right time to invest in silver? According to Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, MCX Silver continues to trade near ₹2,69,000– ₹2,70,000, firmly embedded within a strong bullish channel.

“Dips are being met with aggressive absorption, highlighting powerful underlying demand and positioning silver as a high-beta leader within precious metals,” Ponmudi said.

On the technical outlook, Ponmudi added that a sustained strength above ₹2,70,000 keeps upside momentum intact.

“ A breakout beyond ₹2,72,000 could propel prices toward ₹2,85,000– ₹3,00,000. On the downside, any corrective move below ₹2,60,000 may test the ₹2,55,000– ₹2,45,000 support zone, where fresh buying interest is expected to emerge,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd, believes that Silver has support at $83.10-80.75 while resistance is at $88.15-89.40, meanwhile, in INR, the white metal has support at Rs2,60,810, 2,54,170 while resistance at Rs2,71,810, 2,74,470.