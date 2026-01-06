Silver rate today: US-Venezuela crisis fuels silver price to record high. Is it the right time to invest?

Silver rate today: Silver prices on India's Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) hit a fresh record high after surging more than ₹10,200 per kilogram during the intraday trading session on Tuesday, 6 January 2026, due to the geopolitical tensions over the United States' attack on Venezuela.

The MCX silver prices for the March 2026 contract surged 4.18% or ₹10,295 per kilogram (kg) to its new record high of ₹256,450 per kilogram on Tuesday, compared to ₹246,155 per kilogram at the previous market close, according to the exchange data.

As of 9:27 p.m. (IST), the silver prices were trading 3.81% or ₹9,374 per kg higher at ₹255,529 per kg, according to the MCX data collected on Tuesday. Experts indicate that if the silver is able to sustain its resistance level, then an upcoming rise is anticipated in the near term.

US-Venezuela crisis On Saturday, 3 January 2026, the United States launched a “large-scale” attack in the form of military strikes in Venezuela and captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife to bring them back to the US for ‘American Justice.’

After the deposition, Maduro arrived at the federal courthouse in New York on Monday, where the 63-year-old pleaded not guilty at a New York federal court to four criminal counts. Nicolas Maduro was charged with narco-terrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine, and possession of machine guns and destructive devices.

US President Trump said that the United States will effectively “run” Venezuela until a “safe” transition to democracy is secured, as President Nicolas Maduro was taken to the US for a trial.

“We’re going to run it until it’s safe, until there is a proper transition to democracy,” said US President Donald Trump in his media address after Saturday's attack.

Is this the right time to invest in Silver? On the impact of the US-Venezuela crisis on silver prices, Ross Maxwell of VT Markets said that the commodity is expected to rise amid the increasing uncertainty in the short term alongside gold prices.

The commodity market expert expects silver's position to be linked to strong industrial demand means that prolonged instability or a slowdown in global growth could weigh on the price relative to gold.

Renisha Chainani, the Head of Research at Augmont, said that silver prices are witnessing resistance at the $79 per ounce or ₹251,000 per kg. However, if the commodity rates sustain above this level, then the next target price will move upwards to $82 per ounce or ₹255,000 per kg level and more.

“If prices sustain above this resistance, the next level to watch for is $82 ( ₹255,000) and $84 ( ₹260,000),” said the commodity market expert.

