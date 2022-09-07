Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Commodities /  Silver rises to 53,429 in futures trade

Silver rises to 53,429 in futures trade

The rise in silver prices has been attributed to fresh positions built up by participants on a domestic trend
1 min read . 07:32 PM ISTLivemint

Silver rose by 283, reaching 53,429 per kilogram mark while, global silver also rose by 0.32 percent

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

With the consistent rise in silver prices, silver on Wednesday rose by 283 reaching 53,429 per kilogram in future trade.

With the consistent rise in silver prices, silver on Wednesday rose by 283 reaching 53,429 per kilogram in future trade.

While on the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December increased by 283 or 0.53 per cent to reach 53, 429 per kg in 27,502 lots.

While on the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December increased by 283 or 0.53 per cent to reach 53, 429 per kg in 27,502 lots.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Reports attributed the rise in silver prices to fresh positions built up by participants on a domestic trend. Recently, participants have been widening their bets on a firm spot demand.

Meanwhile, Global silver was trading at 0.32 per cent higher with an ounce of silver costing $17.97 in New York.

On Monday, silver rose to 53,330 per kilogram in futures trade showing an increase of 308 from the previous day, while on Monday it rose by 651 reaching the 54,041 mark.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.