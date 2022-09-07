Silver rises to 53,429 in futures trade

Silver rises to ₹53,429 in futures trade1 min read . 07:32 PM IST
Silver rose by ₹283, reaching ₹53,429 per kilogram mark while, global silver also rose by 0.32 percent
With the consistent rise in silver prices, silver on Wednesday rose by ₹283 reaching ₹53,429 per kilogram in future trade.
While on the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December increased by ₹283 or 0.53 per cent to reach ₹53, 429 per kg in 27,502 lots.
Reports attributed the rise in silver prices to fresh positions built up by participants on a domestic trend. Recently, participants have been widening their bets on a firm spot demand.
Meanwhile, Global silver was trading at 0.32 per cent higher with an ounce of silver costing $17.97 in New York.
On Monday, silver rose to ₹53,330 per kilogram in futures trade showing an increase of ₹308 from the previous day, while on Monday it rose by ₹651 reaching the ₹54,041 mark.