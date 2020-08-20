Silver sells at discount of 5,000 in India as investors sell holdings: Report

Despite silver prices surging this year, in the spot market the white metal is being offered at a hefty discount, say traders. Investors were booking profit by selling stocks after local prices rallied to a record high this month, they say. In domestic futures markets, silver futures were trading at around ₹67,000 per kg after hitting a record high of ₹77,949 earlier this month.

Despite silver prices surging this year, in the spot market the white metal is being offered at a hefty discount, say traders. Investors were booking profit by selling stocks after local prices rallied to a record high this month, they say. In domestic futures markets, silver futures were trading at around ₹67,000 per kg after hitting a record high of ₹77,949 earlier this month.

"Investors, who bought silver at higher levels, got an opportunity to exit after a long time. For some, even after a decade," said Chirag Thakkar, CEO of Amrapali Group Gujarat, a leading silver importer. told Reuters.

"Investors, who bought silver at higher levels, got an opportunity to exit after a long time. For some, even after a decade," said Chirag Thakkar, CEO of Amrapali Group Gujarat, a leading silver importer. told Reuters. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

But in the spot market silver was offered at discount of more than ₹5,000 per kg due to weak demand, he said.

Lack of demand and higher supply kept domestic prices under pressure, said Kotak Securities said in a recent note.

The sale of silver stocks could result in a sharp fall in India's silver imports this year. It is estimated that imports are likely to fall by more than 40% from the year ago levels.

On the other hand, lower imports by the world's biggest silver consumer could weigh on global prices that have risen more than 50% so far in 2020.

"Silver has benefited from improving outlook for industrial demand amid recovery in China and global economy. But mixed ETF activity however shows that investors are unsure about future price direction. Meanwhile, consumer demand is struggling to gain traction," Kotak Securities said in a recent note.

"The general strength in gold and industrial metals may keep silver prices supported however the rally may exhaust soon unless we see fresh investor inflows," it added.

India imported 5,598 tonnes of silver in 2019, according to data compiled by Refinitiv GFMS. The country fulfills most of its silver requirement through imports. (With Reuters Inputs)