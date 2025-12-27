Silver gained 140% in 2025. I checked, and that’s not the name of a retro-ironic cryptocurrency spun out from, say, AngryHamsterRugPull or ButtToken. It’s the actual metal from column 11 of the Periodic Table of Elements. That’s a hot column, as it turns out. One space up from silver is copper, up 36%. One down is gold, up 69%.
Silver topped gold in 2025. It’s copper’s turn.
SummaryRecord gold and silver prices got all the publicity, but metals across the board, from uranium to copper to cobalt, took off this year and look likely to climb next year, too. Here’s why.
Silver gained 140% in 2025. I checked, and that’s not the name of a retro-ironic cryptocurrency spun out from, say, AngryHamsterRugPull or ButtToken. It’s the actual metal from column 11 of the Periodic Table of Elements. That’s a hot column, as it turns out. One space up from silver is copper, up 36%. One down is gold, up 69%.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More