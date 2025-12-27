Silver topped gold in 2025. It’s copper’s turn.

This combination has powered gold from $2,068 per troy ounce two years ago to $4,479 recently. A troy ounce is 1/12th of a pound. (For more than you surely want on troy ounces and other gold minutiae, see our cover story from April, back when gold was at $3,406 an ounce: “Gold is Beating Everything. How to Get a Piece of the Action.”) Gold has now beaten the S&P 500 index, not just in 2025, but over the past two decades, 791% to 703%.