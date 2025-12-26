Silver’s runaway rally sweeps up amateur investors

For about a decade, whenever Jay Moorer wanted to add to his investment portfolio, he opened an app on his phone to buy stocks or cryptocurrencies. Now, he gets in his car.
The 33-year-old Arizona-based trucking manager began visiting local coin shops to buy physical silver about two months ago, inspired by YouTube videos and the surging price of the metal. His initial purchase totaled three ounces, costing roughly $150. Since then, he has used spare cash to accumulate about 60 ounces of trinkets and coins, which he stores in a home safe.
“I know right now the price is skyrocketing, but I have no plans of selling,” he said.
Moorer isn’t alone. This year’s rally in precious metals has extended beyond just gold, which has climbed to several new records in both nominal and inflation-adjusted terms. Silver has also soared, sweeping up legions of amateur investors, ranging from newly committed collectors to Reddit-inspired speculators trading in and out of exchange-traded funds that offer exposure to silver without having to store it.
Silver futures have climbed 145% this year to around $71 a troy ounce, blowing through a 45-year record in October and only picking up steam from there. Those gains have outpaced the rally in gold, which has risen 70% to nearly $4,500 an ounce. Shares of precious metal miners like Hochschild Mining and Coeur Mining have also more than doubled.
Silver prices have been rising in part because of constrained supply, with the world’s pureplay silver deposits mostly exhausted. Demand has been strong from industrial buyers, especially global solar panel manufacturers. Everyday investors have helped fuel the rally, stockpiling metal that would have otherwise gone to industrial uses.
Silver bulls note that silver prices would have to rise above $200 an ounce to top the inflation-adjusted high of 1980, suggesting there might be more room to run. Skeptics point out that the market for silver is smaller than the one for gold, making it especially prone to boom and bust cycles.
“Silver tends to be a product that goes parabolic, then collapses,” said Brent Donnelly, president of Spectra Markets, a market-research firm.
As with gold, silver has long been hoarded by investors worried about inflation, government debt, and the overall safety of the modern financial system. Declining interest rates on bonds and expensive stocks have given investors extra reason to buy precious metals this year.
There are also signs of speculative activity, with investors buying silver simply because its price has been shooting upward.
Trading volume in options contracts tied to iShares Silver Trust, a popular silver ETF, have surged to the highest level since a Reddit-fueled frenzy in 2021.
Chris Pollock, founder and managing partner of Canada Gold, a retail chain that buys and sells precious metals in Canada and the Northwest U.S., said that ounces of silver sold in December are up around 150% from a year earlier. Sales on Monday were the chain’s largest on record, he said, beating the next biggest day by around 50%.
Moorer, the silver buyer in Arizona, said he is in it for the long haul. Unlike stocks or exchange-traded funds, he sees physical metal as something that can be stored, verified and passed down, even if financial markets become volatile or access to digital systems is disrupted. In December, he bought his first ounce of gold for the same reason.
“I just want to have something tangible where I can cover myself and help my family after I’m long gone,” he said.
Buying physical silver requires more due diligence than buying an ETF. With high-tech metal verification devices back-ordered online, Moorer relies on coin shops equipped with testing tools and carries a small magnet on his keychain to perform basic authenticity checks himself.
Buyers of silver can be motivated by a mix of factors.
For Michael DeCrane, a 46-year-old from Indianapolis, collecting has been a hobby to share with his 7-year-old son.
DeCrane, who works as the director of operations at a videoconferencing company, said he recently stopped at five or six coin shops across different states on a road trip with his son to Washington, D.C. “It’s just fun to see what they got and add a silver coin here and there,” he said.
At the same time, DeCrane has viewed silver as a serious investment, buying around $60,000 of coins and bars over the past eight years. Though he also invests in stocks and bonds, DeCrane said that he sees silver as a hedge against inflation and likes that it has industrial applications.
This April, he bought more when gold traded at around 100 times silver, a higher ratio than the historical average. More recently, he has sold about half his collection as silver prices jumped and that ratio dropped. He estimated that the sales yielded around $20,000 in profit.
Write to Sam Goldfarb at sam.goldfarb@wsj.com and Imani Moise at imani.moise@wsj.com