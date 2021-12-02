Sovereign Gold Bond can be bought at RBI's retail direct portal. Details here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

From now on, the sovereign gold bonds (SGB) can also be subscribed on the newly-launched Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Retail Direct Portal. Subscription of the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 - Series VIII is now open. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Thursday, the RBI said, "The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 - Series VIII, which is open for subscription till December 3, 2021, is also available through RBI Retail Direct Portal at https://rbiretaildirect.org.in."

So far, the bonds were sold through banks (except small finance banks and payment banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd (SHCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges viz., National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd.

So far, the bonds were sold through banks (except small finance banks and payment banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd (SHCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges viz., National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the RBI Retail Direct Scheme, under which individuals can directly purchase treasury bills, dated securities, SGB and state development loans (SDLs) from the primary as well as secondary market.

According to the scheme, retail investors (individuals) will have the facility to open an online Retail Direct Gilt Account (RDG Account) with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). These accounts can be linked to their savings bank accounts.

The RDG Accounts of individuals can be used to participate in issuance of government securities and secondary market operations through the screen based NDS-OM. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NDS-OM, a screen based electronic anonymous order matching system for secondary market trading in government securities owned by the RBI, is currently open only to institutions like banks, primary dealers, insurance firms and mutual funds.

