Sovereign gold bond opens for subscription. Should you invest?

The fourth tranche of sovereign gold bond of this fiscal opened for subscription today. The issue price has been fixed at ₹4,807 per gram of gold while those who apply and invest online get a discount of ₹50 per gram. Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 - Series IV or the fourth tranche closes for subscription on Friday (July 16th). Gold bonds offer an annual interest rate of 2.50% to investors.