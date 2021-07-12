Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Commodities >Sovereign gold bond opens for subscription. Should you invest?

Sovereign gold bond opens for subscription. Should you invest?

Premium
Sovereign gold bond: The issue has been fixed at 4,807 per gram of gold
2 min read . 09:09 AM IST Livemint

  • Capital gains, if any, on sovereign gold bonds at maturity is tax-free
  • The government has raised over 25,000 crore from sovereign gold bond scheme since it was launched in 2015

The fourth tranche of sovereign gold bond of this fiscal opened for subscription today. The issue price has been fixed at 4,807 per gram of gold while those who apply and invest online get a discount of 50 per gram. Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 - Series IV or the fourth tranche closes for subscription on Friday (July 16th). Gold bonds offer an annual interest rate of 2.50% to investors.

The fourth tranche of sovereign gold bond of this fiscal opened for subscription today. The issue price has been fixed at 4,807 per gram of gold while those who apply and invest online get a discount of 50 per gram. Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 - Series IV or the fourth tranche closes for subscription on Friday (July 16th). Gold bonds offer an annual interest rate of 2.50% to investors.

Here are 10 things to know about the latest tranche of sovereign gold bond scheme:

Here are 10 things to know about the latest tranche of sovereign gold bond scheme:

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

1) Nish Bhatt, CEO of Millwood Kane International, says: “ The investment in non-physical gold, via digital or paper gold, is picking up pace. The high interest is on account of the recent firmness in the prices of gold in the past few weeks."

2) A total of 25,702 crore has been raised through the sovereign gold bond scheme till end-March 2021 since its inception in 2015.

3) "The government on its part has been continuously trying to move investment in gold from physical to digital/ paper gold to keep a check on the currency and larger fiscal deficit. Investment in sovereign gold bond is a superior alternative to physical gold. Investment in sovereign gold bond saves the cost of buying, storing, and selling the physical gold bar or coins," he added.

4) The government had earlier announced it will issue the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) in six tranches from May 2021 to September 2021. The RBI issues the bonds on behalf of the Government of India.

5) Sovereign gold bond scheme was launched in November 2015 with an objective to reduce the demand for physical gold and shift a part of the domestic savings -- used for the purchase of the yellow metal -- into financial savings.

6) The issue price of the bond is fixed on the basis of simple average of closing price of gold of 999 purity, published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Limited for the last three working days of the week preceding the subscription period.

`
MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Reits now within easy reach, but learn more before you ...

Premium

India’s luxury car buyers are being made to do somethin ...

Premium

How rising global commodity prices hurt Indian economy

Premium

Cairn asset seizure: How we came to this pass

7) The bonds are denominated in multiples of gram (s) of gold with a basic unit of 1 gram. Minimum permissible investment is 1 gram of gold.

8) The tenor of the sovereign gold bond is 8 years with exit option after 5th year.

9) The redemption price is based on the then prevailing price of gold.

10) Capital gains, if any, at maturity is tax-free. This is an exclusive benefit available on gold bonds. (With Agency Inputs)

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!