Sovereign Gold Bond scheme opens for subscription today: 10 points

The next tranche of Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) 2021-22 opens for subscription today, October 25. Buying gold in the festive season is considered auspicious in India. So, if you want to invest a real long term horizon of 8 years and want to benefit from gold price appreciation without dealing in actual gold. “Sovereign Gold Bonds is the best way of investing in gold in digital form without having to purchase the gold in physical form," says Mr Prathamesh Mallya, AVP- Research, Non-Agri Commodities and Currencies, Angel One Ltd.

