The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme (SGB) 2021-22 - Series VIII will be open for subscription for five days starting today, November 29. The issue price for the latest tranche of SGB has been fixed at ₹4,791 per gram of gold, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. "The nominal value of the bond...works out to ₹4,791 per gram of gold," the RBI said.

Sovereign Gold Bond: How to buy

An individual can buy Sovereign Gold Bonds in various ways, including digitally. The bonds will be sold through banks (except Small Finance Banks and Payment Banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges viz., National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited.

To opt for the digital method, one can apply via the websites of the listed scheduled commercial banks. The government of India, in consultation with the RBI, has also decided to offer a discount of ₹50 per gram on the nominal value to those investors applying online and the payment against the application is made through digital mode. "For such investors, the issue price of Gold Bond will be ₹4,741 per gram of gold," the RBI said.

For cash payments, an individual can pay up to a maximum of ₹20,000 while buying these bonds. One can also choose to pay demand draft or cheque or electronic banking.

The bonds will be denominated in multiples of gram (s) of gold with a basic unit of 1 gram. The tenor of the bond will be for a period of eight years with an exit option after the 5th year to be exercised on the next interest payment dates.

The minimum permissible investment is 01 gram of gold. The maximum limit of subscription is 4 Kg for individuals, 4 Kg for HUF and 20 kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal (April-March).

