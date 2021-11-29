Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Commodities /  Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme opens for subscription today. How to buy

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme opens for subscription today. How to buy

Sovereign gold bonds: The tenor of the bond will be for a period of eight years with an exit option after the 5th year
2 min read . 07:21 AM IST Livemint

An individual can buy Sovereign Gold Bonds in various ways, including digitally

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme (SGB) 2021-22 - Series VIII will be open for subscription for five days starting today, November 29. The issue price for the latest tranche of SGB  has been fixed at 4,791 per gram of gold, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. "The nominal value of the bond...works out to 4,791 per gram of gold," the RBI said.

The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme (SGB) 2021-22 - Series VIII will be open for subscription for five days starting today, November 29. The issue price for the latest tranche of SGB  has been fixed at 4,791 per gram of gold, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. "The nominal value of the bond...works out to 4,791 per gram of gold," the RBI said.

Sovereign Gold Bond: How to buy

Sovereign Gold Bond: How to buy

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

An individual can buy Sovereign Gold Bonds in various ways, including digitally. The bonds will be sold through banks (except Small Finance Banks and Payment Banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges viz., National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited.

To opt for the digital method, one can apply via the websites of the listed scheduled commercial banks. The government of India, in consultation with the RBI, has also decided to offer a discount of 50 per gram on the nominal value to those investors applying online and the payment against the application is made through digital mode. "For such investors, the issue price of Gold Bond will be 4,741 per gram of gold," the RBI said.

For cash payments, an individual can pay up to a maximum of 20,000 while buying these bonds. One can also choose to pay demand draft or cheque or electronic banking.

The bonds will be denominated in multiples of gram (s) of gold with a basic unit of 1 gram. The tenor of the bond will be for a period of eight years with an exit option after the 5th year to be exercised on the next interest payment dates.

The minimum permissible investment is 01 gram of gold. The maximum limit of subscription is 4 Kg for individuals, 4 Kg for HUF and 20 kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal (April-March).

 

MINT PREMIUM See All

Adani Green's new Mauritius-based promoter entity raise ...

Tata group has a British battery-maker in sights

The hidden benefit of buying sovereign gold bonds in th ...

What it means to have more women than men in India

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!