Sovereign Gold Bond scheme opens tomorrow: The next tranche of Sovereign Gold Bonds 2021-22 will be open for subscription on October 25. The subscription period for 2021-22 Series-VII will be October 25-October 29, and bonds will be issued on November 2, the finance ministry said in a statement. The issue price has been fixed at ₹4,765 per gram of gold, the Ministry of Finance said on Saturday.

Sovereign Gold bond scheme: Discount for online buyers

The issue price of the gold bonds will be ₹50 per gram less for those who subscribe online and pay through digital mode.

How can I buy Sovereign Gold Bonds?

The bonds will be sold through banks (except small finance banks and payment banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges (National Stock Exchange of India and Bombay Stock Exchange).

Sovereign Gold Bonds tenure

The tenure of the bond will be for a period of eight years with an exit option after the fifth year to be exercised on the next interest payment dates. The investors will be compensated at a fixed rate of 2.50 per cent per annum payable semi-annually on the nominal value

Minimum and maximum investment in Sovereign Gold Bonds

The minimum permissible investment will be 1 gram of gold. The maximum limit of subscription shall be 4 kg for individuals, 4 Kg for HUF and 20 kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal (April-March).

