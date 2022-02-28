Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme: The tenth tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22, opens for subscription for a period of five days from today. The RBI issues the bonds on behalf of the Government of India. The Scheme was launched in November 2015 with an objective to reduce the demand for physical gold

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme Series 10 issue price

The issue price for the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 - Series X has been fixed at ₹5,109 per gram of gold, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday. "The nominal value of the bond...works out to ₹5,109," the central bank said in a statement.

Discount offered

The Government of India, in consultation with the RBI, has decided to offer a discount of ₹50 per gram to those investors applying online and the payment against the application is made through digital mode. "For such investors, the issue price of Gold Bond will be ₹5,059 per gram of gold," RBI said.

Where to buy SGB?

An individual can buy Sovereign Gold Bonds in various ways, including digitally. The bonds will be sold through banks (except Small Finance Banks and Payment Banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges viz., National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. To opt for the digital method, one can apply via the websites of the listed scheduled commercial banks.

SGB maturity

The bonds are denominated in multiples of gram (s) of gold with a basic unit of 1 gram. The tenor of the bond will be for a period of 8 years with an exit option after the 5th year to be exercised on the next interest payment dates.

Investment limits

The minimum permissible investment is 1 gram of gold. The maximum limit of subscription is 4 kg for individuals, 4 Kg for HUFs and 20 Kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal (April-March).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.