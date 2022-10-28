The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced the due date for the first premature redemption of series V under Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) 2017-18. Generally, premature redemption in a gold bond is allowed after the fifth year from the date of issuance of these sovereign bonds. That being said, the first due date for premature redemption of SGB 2017-18 Series V is set on October 29. Also, RBI has announced the redemption price for this series.

