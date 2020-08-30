Sovereign gold bonds open for subscription tomorrow: 10 things to know

The sixth tranche of gold bonds of this fiscal opens for subscription tomorrow amid volatile prices of the yellow metal in recent days. The Reserve Bank of India has fixed the issue price at 5,117 per gram. Those applying online and making payment online get a discount of ₹50 per gram. For such investors, the issue price of gold bond will be ₹5,067 per gram of gold. Minimum permissible investment is 1 gram of gold.