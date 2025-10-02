Soybeans rebound as market weighs China prospects

*

Soybeans higher on hopes for Chinese demand

*

Wheat rises on good demand, corn follows wheat higher

By Heather Schlitz

CHICAGO, - Chicago soybean futures ticked higher on Thursday, continuing the previous day's rebound as the market assessed chances for a resumption in Chinese demand following comments by U.S. President Donald Trump, analysts said.

Corn and wheat, which like soybeans hit multi-week lows on Wednesday, extended a bounce, with help from a weaker dollar and signs of fresh demand from wheat importers.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was last up 4-3/4 cents to $10.17-3/4 a bushel as of 9:30 a.m. CT . On Wednesday, the contract fell below $10 for the first time in seven weeks before rebounding by the close.

U.S. farmers have lost out on billions of dollars of sales to China, which is the biggest soy importer but hasn't yet bought beans from the autumn U.S. harvest amid a trade war with Washington.

Trump said in a social media post on Wednesday that soybeans would be a major topic of discussion when he meets Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in four weeks.

"That gave soybeans support yesterday and we're building on that today," Karl Setzer, partner at Consus Ag, said. Rising soyoil and soymeal prices have also provided support for soybeans.

The post spurred some buying, but ample supply and China's continued absence from the U.S. market will likely cap any gains.

Ignoring the U.S., China has ramped up soybean purchases from South America, including a large volume of Argentine soybeans last week during a brief export tax waiver.

CBOT corn was up 1-1/2 cents to $4.18 a bushel and CBOT wheat was up 5-3/4 cents to $5.14-1/2 a bushel.

Strong demand for wheat and signs of planting delays for winter wheat in the U.S. Plains have given a boost to wheat futures, with corn following wheat higher.

A U.S. government shutdown since Wednesday, amid political deadlock over budget funding, will likely delay the release of key USDA data.