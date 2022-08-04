Speculators exit agricultural markets, intensifying crop selloff4 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 06:19 PM IST
Prices for corn, soybeans and wheat have fallen to around where they were a year ago, which analysts say is too low
An exodus of hedge funds and other speculators from commodities markets has exacerbated the fall in prices for wheat, corn, soybeans and other staples, which some analysts say are now cheaper than supply and demand warrant.