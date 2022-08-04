Speculators exit agricultural markets, intensifying crop selloff

Smaller investors joined the frenzy, pumping so much money into an exchange-traded fund that holds wheat futures that the fund ran out of shares to sell in early March. Regulators granted the Teucrium Wheat Fund permission to sell more shares and its assets swelled to $723 million in May from $86.2 million before Ukraine was invaded. Since then, more money has flowed from the fund than into it and its assets have dropped to $324 million.